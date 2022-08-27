The 10 most handsome men in the world according to science | FAME

Who are they the famous most handsome in the world? Surely, it is one of the questions that many people ask themselves after seeing various hunks like Ryan Gosling, Robert Pattinson or henry cavill on screens. The truth is that a plastic surgeon has compared various celebrities and has made the top 10 of the most attractive men on the planet according to science.

For that, in the year 2020, the Dr Julian De Silva He relied on the principle of the golden ratio. Based on the work of Leonardo da Vinci, this principle states that the symmetrical relationship is more visually attractive in works of art and even in human beings. Although some scientists reject the idea, the truth is that the aforementioned specialist has supported his analysis of harmonic facial symmetry.

In this way, the physician Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery has considered theGreek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi‘ (in Spanish: Golden ratio of beauty Phi), which states that the results that are closest to the value of Phi(1.618) will determine the closeness to physical perfection.

In this sense, for example, if the distance between the eyes is equal to the width of these, the proportions are considered to be perfect and, therefore, the person in question is much more beautiful than those who do not have this symmetry. Then, following the logic of DeSilvawe tell you who are the 10 celebrities who are part of the list of most handsome men in the world.

Henry Cavill is considered one of the most handsome men in the world (Photo: Warner Bros)

WHO ARE THE 10 MOST HANDSOME MEN IN THE WORLD ACCORDING TO SCIENCE?

10. Ryan Gosling

With a 87.48% precision according to the golden ratio, Ryan Gosling It ranks tenth on this list. The actor is known for his work in films such as “La La Land”, “Blue Valentine” and “The Notebook”. He is currently a partner of his colleague Eve Mendeswith whom he has two daughters.

Ryan Gosling ranks 10th on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva/Instagram)

9. Kanye-West

Ninth place goes to Kanye West (Ye)with 87.94% precision according to the golden ratio. The controversial North American artist is famous for his musical career, of which records such as “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” and “Yeezus”. kim kardashian He was her partner for many years and they had 4 children together.

Kanye West ranks ninth on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva/Instagram)

8. Idris Elba

With a 88.01% precision according to the golden ratio, Idris Elbe ranks eighth on this list. He is a famous English actor recognized for productions such as “TheWire” either “Beasts of No Nation”. He is currently 49 years old.

Idris Elba ranks eighth on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva/Instagram)

7.David Beckham

Seventh place goes to david beckhamwith 88.96% precision according to the golden ratio. He is a famous retired soccer player, with a successful career in teams like Man Utd and the real Madrid. He is married to victoria beckhamwith whom he has 4 children in common.

David Beckham is seventh on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

6. Hugh Jackman

With a 89.64% precision according to the golden ratio, Hugh Jackman It ranks sixth on this list. The Australian actor is famous for being Wolverines in the movie series “X Men”. She has also participated in productions such as “Prisoners, “The Prestige” and “Les Miserables”.

Hugh Jackman ranks sixth on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

5.George Clooney

Fifth place goes to George Clooneywith 89.91% precision according to the golden ratio. He was the first person to be nominated for Academy Awards in six different categories. He is known for being the protagonist of the trilogy “Ocean’s Eleven” and productions like “Batman & Robin”, “The Descendants” and “Up in the Air”.

George Clooney ranks fifth on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

4. Brad Pitt

With a 90.51% precision according to the golden ratio, Brad Pitt ranks fourth on this list. This Hollywood star has starred in films like “Moneyball”, “Fight Club”, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Inglourious Basterds”. He has been the husband of celebrities Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt ranks fourth on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

3. Bradley Cooper

Third place goes to Bradley Cooperwith 91.08% precision according to the golden ratio. He has been nominated for Oscar awards for his work in “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Sniper”, “American Hustle” and “A Star is Born”. Currently, she is the voice of Rocket in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bradley Cooper ranks third on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva/Instagram)

2.Henry Cavill

With a 91.64% precision according to the golden ratio, henry cavill ranks second on this list. He is famous for his role as Superman in various DC movies. He is also the star of “The Witcher”, famous production of Netflix.

Henry Cavill ranks second on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

1.Robert Pattinson

Finally, first place goes to Robert Pattinsonwith 92.15% precision according to the golden ratio. He became famous after giving life to Edward Cullen, the protagonist of the movie series “Twilight”. In 2022 she starred in “batman”, film directed by Matt Reeves.

Robert Pattinson ranks first on the list (Photo: Dr. Julian De Silva / Instagram)

“Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when the physical perfection of all elements of the face was measured. These new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is helpful when planning patients’ surgery. The golden ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty.the doctor wrote, justifying his choice.

