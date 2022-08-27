Telenovela over Ronaldo: the official decision is a sentence

Calciomercato, the decision taken by ten Hag causes discussion again: the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly in the balance. What happened.

The last days of a hectic summer transfer market session are proving to be preparatory to a new turnaround on the front Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese phenomenon, in fact, has done nothing to hide all his bad mood: eager to land in a club that plays the Champions League, the five-time Golden Ball is doing everything possible to fulfill this desire. The relationship with Ten Hag is at an all-time low: between indirect confirmations, rumors and official choices, the fact that even against Southampton Cr7 he started from the bench, entering the field at 68 ‘when his team was already ahead, it did not go unnoticed at all.

News that is coupled with the background revealed by The Sunaccording to which the former Real Madrid and Juventus striker would have had a rather heated comparison with ten Hag during one of the latest technical meetings: the former Ajax coach would not have digested the Portuguese’s latest social outbursts at all, and would have publicly reprimanded him in front of all his teammates.

Transfer market, Ronaldo at loggerheads with United: excluded again by the owners

For the first time since the beginning of the summer it United – in the capacity of his coach – would therefore have also downloaded “publicly” Cristiano Ronaldo, around which rumors and indiscretions continue to gravitate incessantly. In recent days, the profile of the Lusitanian champion has returned to be compared to Italian clubs, especially Napoli. As we have revealed to you, Jorge Mendes he has been advocating the “blue” option for his client for about 3 months. And here, then, is that the intertwining with Osimhen, albeit complicated, could unlock the sensational deal. De Laurentiis has no intention, however, of selling off his jewel, for which he continues to ask 130-140 million eurosa figure certainly higher than the 100 million euro “circulated” in these hours.

The chances of Ronaldo staying in the shadow of Old Trafford, however, are increasingly scarce: however, as the final gong of the transfer session approaches, a definitive solution will inevitably have to be found by return of post.