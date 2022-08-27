Sylvester Stallone exhibits his works of art in Germany

Oaxaca.-In the early 1970s, when the idea of ​​a story for a protagonist who never gives up was in Sylvester Stallone’s head, he decided to first visualize this character on canvas.

However, he did not want to use a brush because he felt that this man was forged by the difficulties of life. So instead, she carved an image onto the canvas with a screwdriver.

“If it seemed interesting visually, I think it would translate to literature and then to film,” he said. “I know that sounds ambitious, but that was the genesis of Rocky.”

“Rocky” in three and a half days

Stallone became famous for completing a 90-page script in three and a half days about a poor Italian-American boxer, Rocky Balboa, who has a shot at becoming world heavyweight champion.

Released in 1976, the small-budget film catapulted Stallone to stardom and spawned a series of sequels, the most recent of which was 2018’s “Creed 11” co-starring Michael B. Jordan.

That success was quickly followed by another sequel that Stallone had originally co-written: “First Blood,” released in 1982, tells the story of John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran who struggles to adjust to normal life due to his mental disorder. posttraumatic stress.

Stallone’s reputation as a Hollywood action star was sealed, and it quickly eclipsed the actor’s other passion: painting.

“Much better painter than actor”

Having discovered his love for painting at an early age, the young New Yorker used to sign his first experimental works “Mike Stallone”. And despite his rising film stardom, painting has remained a constant part of his creative life, his artistic output feeding into his film work and vice versa. In fact, he once considered himself a better painter than an actor.

“Painting is the purest of the arts. And it’s not like cinema, where 500 people are responsible for the final product. Here it’s just one man who has to endure fame, ridicule or criticism,” said the actor. at a press conference on December 3, when he visited the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, in western Germany, to open an exhibition entitled “Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Anniversary Retrospective”.

He added that despite having painted for more than 50 years, it is still a new world for him. “Fear and anxiety push you forward,” the 75-year-old artist said. “They push you to the next level. I also approached the painting with respect and then ventured into other ways. Failure, however, remains for me the best way to learn.”

In the 70s and until the end of the 80s, Stallone created dark and expressive works in which, among other things, he processed the death of his manager. At that time, he worked mainly with illustrative graphic lines and vivid colors.

This changed around 1990, when the avid art collector immersed himself in the world of contemporary art, studying artists such as Picasso, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer.

Inspired by the abstract works of Mark Rothko, he developed his own style and created numerous expressionist pieces, including self-portraits.

“That’s what I like about painting, it’s the only true communication you can have,” he once said. “Painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside you and you put it on the canvas, it is difficult to fake it. The artist on the canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying his feelings. “

Stallone gets a retrospective

Among other works, the piece carved with a screwdriver from “Finding Rocky” from 1975 will be part of the exhibition that will be open from December 3 to February 20, 2022.

The collection, which includes the actor’s works from the end of the 1960s to the present, and which commemorates the fact that he turned 75 in July this year, has some 50 paintings, including self-portraits and works early never seen.

His works were previously exhibited at the State Russian Museum in Saint Petersburg (2013) and at the Musee d’Art Moderne et d’Art Contemporain in Nice (2015).

“Sylvester Stallone’s expressive paintings forcefully show us what constitutes our existence. His themes revolve around play, dreams, fantasy, harsh realities, faith and death,” explains Tayfun Belgin, director of the Osthaus Museum Hagen, also author of a bilingual catalog explaining Stallone’s works.

Painting Edgar Allen Poe

One of the predominant themes in his work is time, with the clock being a recurring motif in his pieces.

In statements to hollywoodreporter during a previous retrospective in Nice in 2015 he had said: “Early in my life, I realized that man is totally pressed by the sense of the race of time. Everything is timed. So I started putting clocks in my images , usually those of actors”.

Actor James Dean and Michael Jackson are among those the star has painted, while collectors of his work include fellow action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and John Travolta.

Another notable personality who painted almost 50 years ago is the American writer and poet Edgar Allen Poe. He has already expressed his interest in writing and directing a biopic on Poe, whom he greatly admires. If the project comes to fruition, he will most likely step behind the camera as director rather than take on the lead role.

With information from DW