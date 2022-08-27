Sylvester Stallone enters the world of superheroes

Long before Batman or Ironman hit the movies, fictional heroes used to be much more human, like Rambo or Rocky. And after having become a true Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone stars in (and produces) another comics legend, as the superhero Samaritan, who lives as a normal person in anonymity, until discovered by a young fan.

What was it like shooting so many action scenes with Javon Walton, an inexperienced 13-year-old?

I tried to intimidate him as much as I could, I scared him into forgetting the lyrics and not seeming better than me as an actor (laughs). No, it was actually quite the opposite. I tried to keep him relaxed because I know I’m much bigger too. He would crack a lot of jokes, all the time, and the father was there too, where we would both make fun of each other when the camera wasn’t rolling, to make Javon comfortable.

Is it true that you personally chose Pilou Asbæk for the villain after seeing him in Games of Thrones?

Yes. Being the good guy in the movie is easy, but being a villain is complex, because it can go very wrong if you exaggerate too much. When nobody believes you, you stopped being a threat. Like Mr. T or Drago, for example, they radiated the panic of not wanting to be next to them. And the same was when I saw Pilou Asbæk in Games of Thrones. He has something very special in his eyes. He has something that is really very intelligent scary.

Sylvester Stallone entered the world of superheroes, outside of the Marvel or DC Comics universe, with Samaritan, in which he is a superhero who had supposedly died 25 years ago at the hands of his rival. Now, that superhero refuses to use superpowers, hiding behind anonymity and a story that unfolds between the action and suspense of the legend between the Nemesis character and Samaritan himself.

How was it that you were convinced to enter the world of superheroes?

I liked the idea of ​​people being basically good, taking care of themselves and going beyond the honor system which sometimes backfires. I liked the approach of looking for a way to avoid violence, the event of fear where sometimes in the cinema there is always a mystical character, where you make the hero disappear, but then you need him to come back. And in this particular case, the hero has something so personal that he can’t face the facts.

That’s why he disappears into history, taking on the most anonymous job in the world, as a garbage man. No one pays attention to people like that, but without them, we’d be in trouble. It is one of the metaphors that I also liked.

Affected by the pandemic, MGM studios had initially scheduled the premiere of Samaritan for November 2020, to be rescheduled later in June 2021. But with the sale of MGM it was put on hold again, until Amazon Prime became the new owner who premiered the tape.

When it comes to comparisons of the Marvel and DC Comics universe, what is the difference with Samaritan that is not seen among the most well-known stories of superheroes?

Both Marvel and DC Comics have made tremendous strides in pushing the boundaries of the universe to the max. They created everything you can imagine. But I also feel that there is nothing more identifiable than a car taking you in some alley or a shadow chasing you.

That’s what we try to do with Samaritan, look for dangers that can happen to anyone, without being from another universe, something that you can see on the street, as if to keep your guard up. It’s what I always tell my daughters: life doesn’t give you three chances like baseball, you have to look back all the time, you have to be careful. And it’s what I tried to add in the story, the latent danger, something real that is not too exaggerated, just a little bit (laughs).

Which part of Samaritan’s story most reflects reality outside of superhero fiction?

I hate the fact that a young man makes me see reality, so often. The best thing that can happen to us is to lose our memory, because there are things we don’t want to remember: bad times, mistakes.

And in the story, this young man makes me remember again, facing again who I was. I don’t want to go through something that I already left behind.

And in the role of producer, how is it that you chose a director as young as the Australian Julius Avery?

I directed some stuff and sometimes it feels like your liver is being pulled out of your nose with a tractor. It’s not fun at all. It is very hard, brutal work. And young people are hungry for such a lifestyle. It is the moment when testosterone gushes out of the pores of their ears. In a style of cinema like this, you need that energy.

The best lesson that the filming of Samaritan taught you?

I love discipline. It reminded me of what I like about those characters who always live on the fringes of society, but want to belong. It’s like going back to Rambo, an outsider who really always wanted to come home and be a part of society, even though he doesn’t know how to do it. And this time, a young boy revives humanity. That’s what I take away as a lesson: at the end of the day, humanity is always the most important thing.

