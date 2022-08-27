Sylvester Stallone: ​​an action hero who returns to his adventures with “Samaritan” – Tvshow – 08/27/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Special effects, hits, more hits and Sylvester Stallone saving the day The formula may seem simple, but it is effective. This was demonstrated by Prime Video, who decided to repeat it in Samaritan with the certainty that it will captivate the fans of one of the most iconic actors in action cinema.

Few actors have a career focused on the action hero who saves the day like Stallone. Rambo, Rocky, The Expendables or the not so remembered D Tox They are a sample of that character that the 76-year-old actor who seems to have no plans to retire has played to the point of exhaustion.

Stallone with the young Javon “Wanna” Walton, who rose to stardom thanks to the series euphoria (it’s on HBO Max), they star in Samaritan, the action thriller that premiered exclusively yesterday on Amazon’s streaming service.

The film directed by Julius Avery (the one with Operation Overlord) and written by Bragi F. Schut (from the saga Escape Room) offers a niche audience what it expects from a film by the actor: to be dazzled by the physical power of Stallone, to spend some time with emotion releasing adrenaline and to enjoy seeing how a superhero saves an entire city while transmitting a hopeful message to the society.

The plot unfolds around Sam Cleary (played by Walton), a 13-year-old boy who suspects that behind the lonely image of his neighbor, Mr. Smith (Stallone), hides a fallen superhero.

Granite City is the city where the events take place, it is a city destroyed by chaos, crime and the lack of values ​​of some of its neighbors who frighten many others who yearn for the return of Samaritan, who disappeared 20 years ago.

Until then, that muscular character hidden by a black mask was in charge of ensuring that the good prevailed in Granite City, but the fire during a confrontation against his archenemy Nemesis (it must be recognized that they were not very original with his name) made him lose track of him. Also, everyone thinks he passed away back then.

Picture from the movie “Samaritan”. Photo: Diffusion

Everyone except young Sam, who is absolutely certain that Mr. Smith and Samaritan are the same person. The boy’s mission is to convince the retired superhero to save the city from ruin.

“Some of us put the experience and the younger ones, the energy,” Stallone joked during a press conference.

Likewise, the New York interpreter assured that he worked with Walton in a “very relaxed” environment because the boy is “very intelligent” and adapted “quickly” to his role in the film.

Action, fantasy and suspense come together in this production whose cast completes Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) and Pilou Asbæk (Borgen).

“I feel very proud to represent the Latino community by playing the role of Tiffany (Sam’s mother), a struggling woman who makes great sacrifices but always has time to educate her son,” Polanco explained.

The actress said it was an “honor” to work with Stallone and referred to her co-star Javon “Wanna” Walton: “He’s very good, he has a spectacular future but he even has a better heart.”

For his part, Braden Aftergood along with Stallone himself act as executive producers of this film, which will be the first production so far this year in which the historic actor participates.

“Now I enjoy acting as much or more than when I was 30 or 35 years old. When you think you know everything, you know nothing, ”Stallone sentenced during the Samaritan promotional event.

Picture from the movie “Samaritan”. Photo: Diffusion

Stallone’s 53-year career on the big screen endorses Stallone, who will always be remembered as Rocky or Rambo and whose figure has been linked to a kind of legend that links him to his well-known action movies with morals.

After a few years where he showed he could sustain a movie without handing out pineapples or blowing everything up, Stallone returned to those roles that required shooting first and thrills later. It is that the action hero is still the character that works best for him.

But what makes Samaritan different from his last works: The suicide squad, Creed or Rambo 5(Expendables 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 are his next projects) is that here there is no saga to continue.

A hitherto infallible formula that some may find something like ‘coffee for very coffee lovers’, but usually brings with it some more than remarkable audience records.