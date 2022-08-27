Surprise: Keanu Reeves appeared at a wedding and took photos with the couple – ADNSUR

James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight were married at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England. Your wedding album will be full of family and friends with happy faces, but several photos will turn heads. Is that the actor Keanu Reeves appears in them, and the couple can not hide the gesture of surprise.

The story had begun a couple of hours before, when the groom ran into him in a bar and invited him to his wedding. The Hollywood star surprised the newlyweds and the images of the moment soon went viral.

As is known, Reeves is characterized by his simplicity, even weeks ago he starred in a curious event when an Argentine found him smoking on the balcony of his hotel in England. Some time ago too, the star of John Wick and The Matrix fulfilled the dream of an 80-year-old fan by calling her on the phone in a surprise way.

On this occasion, he once again demonstrated his quality as a person by being present at the wedding of James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight, who were married on August 21 at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him that he had just gotten married and invited Keanu to come say hi and have a drink with us if he wanted,” the bride told Newsweek.

Reeves, according to the woman’s statements, told her husband that she would stop by to see them later. She did not know if she had said it from the heart or it was just a commitment, but in the same way she thought it was great that her partner had exchanged a few words with the famous actor.

the guest of honor

According to the aforementioned media, approximately one hour later, the reception staff informed the newlyweds that a special guest wanted to stop by. Who was it? From Keanu Reeves himself.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hello and introduce myself. I offered him a drink but he declined and said he had just had a long flight so he wouldn’t be staying long but he was very nice and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

Finally, the bride indicated that Reeves was the icing on the cake of the marriage and they never imagined having such a wedding. “Keanu coming over to say hello was out of this world. Something to remember and the beginning of many more adventures together”, she finished.

With information from the Nation