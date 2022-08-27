Study concludes incorrect administration of paracetamol in pediatric patients on the Island

The data comes from a study carried out in the emergency room of the Pediatric Hospital.

Studies evaluating the patterns of administration of OTC medications to pediatric patients in Puerto Rico are limited. Photo: Shutterstock.

In order to study the doses of administration with the drug paracetamol by caregivers of pediatric patients in the emergency department rooms of a pediatric hospital center, Puerto Rican physicians conducted a descriptive cross-sectional study at the San Juan University Pediatric Hospital.

Where a sample of about 88 caregivers was chosen who, in the last 24 hours, had administered a known amount of paracetamol to a pediatric patient under your care in the emergency room.

Through interviews and standardized questionnaires, data on the doses of paracetamolthe dosage form and concentration of the product, demographic data, among other data.

Overall, 45% of caregivers had given an inappropriate dose. Of these, 70% were subtherapeutic and 30% supratherapeutic. Although 74% of caregivers knew their child’s weight, only 50% had used it to determine dosage.

Family members with previous experience (as caregivers) were more likely to administer an inappropriate dose. Physicians were the source most consulted (40%) by parents. Only 9% of them consulted a pharmacist for dosage recommendations.

The study authors concluded that half of all parents administered the wrong dose of paracetamolsuggesting that better education strategies are needed for the correct administration of the drug.

They also add the important role that pharmacists have in promoting the safety and efficacy of the use of paracetamol.

The paracetamol belongs to the group of drugs called analgesics, antipyretics and is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of mild to moderate pain in addition to fever.

Access the study here.