Steve Urkel and the transformation of actor Jaleel White

Steve Urkel, is that you? Jaleel White, 45, appears to be sporting a very different look than her iconic character from Family Matters aka Matters of Home translated with this title in Spain– while walking down a Los Angeles street. Keep an eye on her transformation.

The actor, who played one of the most emblematic characters on American television in the 1990s, anda doesn’t wear glasses and braces, and also seems like he’s been to the gym quite oftenso little remains of that whistle-voiced band-aid genius many of us grew up with.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the photos published by Daily MailJaleel looks sharp in a plain black t-shirt, multicolored Converse All-Star sneakers, and blue Washington Wizards basketball team shorts. She completes the look with sunglasses and a silver chain with a cross pendant. Oh, and a cup of coffee in your hands, the typical American image.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jaleel played Steven “Steve” Quincy Urkel for all nine seasons of Family Matters, from 1989 to 1997. Urkel was introduced midway through the first season as a more or less recurring character, but quickly became the main character of the series. The series became a resounding success, with the first five seasons amassing more than 20 million viewers per episode in the United States. Around this time, Jaleel also showed off her acting chops by playing Steve’s much older and more handsome alter ego, Stefan Urquelle, and even his cousin, Myrtle Urkel.

But it is also, White is by no means a broken toy. He has had steady work in both film and television since his iconic role.among others, recently starred as Blake in Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez’s Netflix basketball movie Hustle, which premiered earlier this year.