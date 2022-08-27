Star Plus surprises its subscribers with the inclusion of a current comedy classic

The Disney platform renews its content to remain in force in the competition between platforms. Although the American giant is one of the strongest in the market, it is true that its platform launched for Latin America, especially for adult audiences, has not taken off as much as Disney Plus, where most of its great children-juvenile successes are concentrated.

This is why the inclusion of a comedy classic from recent years meant great news, following in the footsteps of bringing already established films to the catalogue. In this case it is My Girlfriend’s Family film trilogystarring Ben Stiller, Robert de Niro and Teri Polo.

Released in 2000, this comedy featured a couple where Greg (Stiller) wants to propose to Pam (Polo). However, upon learning that Pam’s sister has been proposed to after proposing to her father (Robert deNiro), he decides it would be better if he first consulted him. The problem arises when they arrive on Long Island, where he discovers that Pam’s father is a former CIA agent, absolutely suspicious of Greg and determined to make his life miserable. Greg will try to overcome this, to please his future father-in-law and to finally be able to propose to Pam.

There will be no shortage of laughs in all these movies

Remake of an independent film from 1992, this film was going to be directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Jim Carrey, although in the end both left the project and it was left in the hands of Jay Roach, who masterfully managed the threads of the first installment, leading to a sequel my husband’s family, where Pam’s parents travel to the home of Greg’s outgoing and particular parents. There will be added nothing less than Dustin Hoffman and Barbara Streisand as father and mother of Greg in a comedy where the main axis is the marked difference between the way of being of Pam’s family with that of her husband.

Lastly, and also added to the Star Plus catalog is The Little Fockers, in which we can see the couple already settled and with two children, in which they must once again gain the trust of their father-in-law, who again suspects that his son-in-law is hiding something.

Greg and Pam’s children

Although it is true that through the new films the stories were losing effectiveness, all the installments of this saga offer large doses of humor, especially by two masters like Stiller and De Nirowho steps out of the tough-guy spot he’s held for so many movies to play the badass father-in-law.

A great option for subscribers Star Pluswho will be able to enjoy these three great films.

