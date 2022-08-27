Spider-man or Superman? Which is the most expensive comic in history?

The comics fans have always been enough hooligans. Or is it with Marvel… or is with DC. In recent years, the duel between brands has moved to the world of cinema, where the undisputed champion in collection has been the Marvel cinematographic universe, taking the podium with the 2,798 million dollars generated by The Avengers: Endgame. However, those of DC also reaped great successes, among which it is necessary to highlight -above all- the films of the Batman of Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan… which can already be considered as true classics of superhero movies.

The rivalry also moved to television, where both universes are also very well represented with series like The PunisherJessica Jones, peacemaker, etc. But if there is a definitive battlefield to settle the differences between the two universes, that cannot be other than the one that saw them born: the comics.

Which has been sold more expensive?

Superman is better than Spiderman in every sense of the word. The DC character is so tough, so fast and so strong that there was a time when it became necessary to invent a mysterious stone called kryptonite, which caused Superman to lose his powers. It was the only way Jerry Siegel (creator of Superman) found to give the story a little bit of tension… that’s a problem that Spider-man never had.

Cover of the first issue of “Action Comics”, where the character of Superman is introduced for the first time | Source: DC Comics

PHOTO: DC Comics

Stan Lee learned his lesson very well. And that’s why he created Spiderman as a vulnerable character. He was so “human” that any villain even minimally powerful could put him in a bind… and comic fans love that. With his charm and his goofy sense of humor, Spider-Man and his alter ego, peter parkerquickly became the most beloved superhero…even more than Superman.

Now, being loved is not the same as being valued. Or at least it’s not when we’re talking about the price of comics. In this area, it seems that the antiquity It is a determining element. And it is that, it is hard to believe when we look at the face of Henry Cavill (the last actor who has played Superman), but the man of steel has already over 86 years old, since it debuted with its first issue in June 1938.

Number fifteen of Amazing Fantasy, where Spider man appears for the first time | Source: Marvel Comics

For this reason, when the month of April of the year 2021, the “Action Comics #1″ (the number in which Superman was first introduced to the public),… this one reached a staggering number of $3.25 million. Quite a long way from the 1.1 million dollars that the “Amazing Fantasy” number 15 August 1962, which is the episode in which Spider-Man first appeared and is the most valuable comic book in the Marvel Universe. In conclusion, although Marvel can beat DC in many others, Superman will always remain first.