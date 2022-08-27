Spalletti’s opinion on Cristiano Ronaldo

Tomorrow evening at 20.45 on Naples will seek the third victory in three Serie A games at Artemio Franchi Stadium against the Fiorentina. It will obviously be a difficult match and the Neapolitan coach Luciano Spalletti he talked about it in the classic press conference on the eve.

Napoli, Spalletti: “Cristiano Ronaldo? There is no negotiation, I see it tough “

Obviously, a question could not be missing on the possible landing in blue of Cristiano Ronaldo and Spalletti replied like this.

“I would see well a Cristiano Ronaldo’s Napoli shirt: if you are asking me if I would train him willingly, I would say ‘Which coach would give up this opportunity to carry around for life?’ As the prosecutor said, however, there is no negotiation: speaking with De Laurentiis he told me that he hasn’t received anything concrete at the moment. We remain as realistic as possible. There are a few days to go until the market is over, I see it hard, but it’s my thought ”.

“Osimhen how does it stand in this sense if it were to go away to make way for a CR7? It is as usual because for a strong player like him the market is always open, since the Arab on duty can wake up and think about it. This risk of distraction aimed at the market with Osimhen and with players of his level is always run because they are top players “.

Napoli, Spalletti: “I’m satisfied with the market”

CR7 or not CR7, Spalletti once again said he was happy with the transfer market made by Napoli.

“I am satisfied with the market and I was even before, when there were still operations to be done. Meret he played two great games, we got an experienced reserve goalkeeper, so we’re alright. Now we need to focus on the aspects that could give us another good performance on a difficult pitch. Osimhen is one of the players who has to give us a great hand. Ndombele he trained a little apart, but in the friendly he showed he was in good condition. You can see the modernity of the game, realizing immediately where the void is and where you have to play the ball, is one that will suit us ”.

Napoli, Spalletti: “Fiorentina always puts us in trouble”

Finally, finally, Spalletti’s focus on tomorrow night’s opponent.

“There will be many difficulties because Italian he knows how to do his job perfectly, last year they put us in difficulty in all three games we played. For us it will be essential to move the ball to create spaces and then go and take advantage of the spaces that are created. We are in a position, like them, who deservedly achieved results in the Conference. Fabian Ruiz? I compare myself with everyone, he will not be very happy but then in the comparison and in the dialogue we told each other some things “.

