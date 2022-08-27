Spalletti: ‘Ronaldo in Naples? Who wouldn’t want to train it ‘

On the eve of the match against Fiorentina, the Napoli coach does not close the doors to the transfer market: “But speaking with De Laurentiis he told me that he has not received anything concrete yet”

Luciano Spalletti does not escape the topic of the day. “Anyone would like to have all of Ronaldo’s shirts. Especially for someone like me who has a nice collection. If he had played for Napoli… that too ”. Then he explains: “I would like to see who would give up coaching Ronaldo and then have the opportunity to discuss him for life. Speaking with De Laurentiis, he told me he hadn’t received anything concrete yet. There are only a few days left, I see it hard to do such an operation “. An operation that would see the departure of Victor Osimhen: “He is, as always, concentrated. For players of his level, the market is always open. It will always be like this”.

osi or cr7 – It is the topic of the day among the fans who would keep the Nigerian and those who would make false cards to see Cristiano Ronaldo in blue: “When it comes to champions like that, it’s never a problem. If we talk about Portuguese, he is one who solves things, even by himself. He is one who has won the most Championships, he has scored more than anyone. With these players there is no problem. Just as there are none with Osimhen ”.

thinking about florence – Then the coach focuses on Sunday’s match: “Fiorentina is part of that condominium for the Scudetto, which we talked about last year. Italian knows how to manage the team well, which has put us in a lot of difficulties on several occasions. They come at you, you have to move the ball quickly and find spaces ”.

amarcord – Luciano becomes small for a moment: “My memory is special. As a child I have always been a fan of Fiorentina. In Florence I also have the one who fixes my bicycle who, after the defeat in April, wrote to me “glad to have taken away your chance to win the championship. This is to make you understand what football is there. However it will be a great emotion ”.

