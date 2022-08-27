“Shakira and Nadal had a secret relationship”
Scoop a América Noticias Noon: according to what was leaked by the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin Shakira and Rafa Nadal they would have had a clandestine affair. Apparently in 2009, when the Colombian pop star chose the Spanish tennis player as the protagonist of her video clip, Gipsy. In the video the agreement between the two is papabile and they let themselves go – even if for script requirements – to complicit glances, laughter and even a final kiss. From fiction to reality, however, the step would have been short …“They had an intense love affair”, assured Martin. At the time the singer did not yet know Gerard Piqué while Nadal was already linked to his current wife Mery Perellò met at school in 2005 and then married in 2019.
Were Shakira and Nadal engaged in secret?
“At the time everyone was talking about a liaison between Shakira and Alejandro Sanz but in reality the two have always been friends and she dated Nadal”, added the paparazzo. At the moment, the parties directly concerned have neither confirmed nor denied the indiscretion. In this time Shakira is struggling with the difficult separation from Piqué while Nadal is torn between the US Open and the complicated pregnancy of his wife, who will give birth to her first child in October.