“Shakira and Nadal had a secret relationship”

Scoop a América Noticias Noon: according to what was leaked by the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin Shakira and Rafa Nadal they would have had a clandestine affair. Apparently in 2009, when the Colombian pop star chose the Spanish tennis player as the protagonist of her video clip, Gipsy. In the video the agreement between the two is papabile and they let themselves go – even if for script requirements – to complicit glances, laughter and even a final kiss. From fiction to reality, however, the step would have been short …“They had an intense love affair”, assured Martin. At the time the singer did not yet know Gerard Piqué while Nadal was already linked to his current wife Mery Perellò met at school in 2005 and then married in 2019.