“Shakira and Nadal had a secret relationship,” the gossip shocks fans

Shakira And Piqueafter separation, continue to talk about their relationship. And Spain, in this summer of ruptures, is experiencing the effect Ilary Blasi–Francesco Totti. The end of the love story between the Colombian singer and the defender of the Barcelona fills the pages of the gossip Iberian and the latest indiscretion resurfaces from the past upsetting the fans and putting another couple in the show business in crisis: “Shakira And Nadal he would have had a secret relationship. ‘









The break between Shakira And Pique is thrilling the Spaniards and so the gossip pundits are also reviving scoops that have remained secret for a long time. In fact, in América Noticias Noon, the Spanish paparazzo Jordi Martin revealed that the South American pop star and tennis player Rafa Nadal they would have one clandestine relationship. Apparently in 2009, when the Shakira has chosen the Spanish tennis player as the protagonist of his video clip, Gipsy.





In the video the understanding between the two is palpable and they let themselves go to complicit glances, laughter and even a kiss the final. All obviously for script requirements and set dynamics, but even then someone hypothesized the possible relationship between the two.





For many it was not just fiction and, now, that Shakira is in the spotlight for the separation from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, it seems that the confirmations of what then remained only hypotheses.









Trouble for Rafa Nadal?

















While Shakira is looking for a deal with Pique for a painful separation that also involves the couple’s two children, Milan and Sasha, the tennis player is expecting his first child and for him now they could start trouble very serious, if the news were confirmed.





According to the paparazzo, in fact, the two would have had «an intense one love story“.





At the time, the singer did not yet know Gerard Piqué while Nadal was already linked to his current wife Mery Perellò met at school in 2005 and then married in 2019, who is now expecting their first child.









Secretly engaged?

















“At the time everyone was talking about a liaison between Shakira And Alejandro Sanzbut in reality the two have always been friends and she dated NadalAdded the paparazzo.





At the moment, the parties directly concerned have neither confirmed nor denied the indiscretion.





In this period Shakira is struggling with the difficult separation from Piqué while Nadal is divided among the US Open and the complicated pregnancy of his wife, who will give birth to her first child in October.





A boulder that will surely make itself felt on Nadal’s relationship with his wife Mery. Will the two be able to overcome this news and come out unscathed? Or will another chapter open this summer full of breakups and separations? The world of gossip awaits the developments of a story that suddenly resurfaced from the past.

















“#Shakira And #Nadal they had a secret relationship “, gossip shocks fans https://t.co/lDyKH5ZJBm – I read (@leggoit) August 27, 2022





Last updated: Saturday 27 August 2022, 14:05







