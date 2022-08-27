Seoul Vibe – The last chase: film review

South Korean cinematography and serials have reserved many surprises and satisfactions over the last few years, with films and shows that have won international recognition, hit the box office and registered millions of viewers on the small screen. Parasite on the one hand and Squid Game on the other, they are proof of this. Although quality and quantity at those latitudes have grown exponentially, not all donuts can, however, come out with the hole and Seoul Vibe – The ultimate chasereleased on Netflix the August 26, 2022has in fact momentarily brought made in South Korea back down to earth.

Seoul Vibe it’s a bland action with a really basic and strongly derivative plot and characters

The film of Hyun-Sung Moonthird in his long-distance career for the director who was already the author of the sports drama As One and the historical thriller The King’s Case Note, he had a lot of difficulty in snatching the pass of the maturity test because of a writing that did not go very well. The script is in fact the Achilles heel of an operation that has very little of interest and originality and that little has been lost in the heated soup of things already seen and heard put to boil by the screenwriter. His Shin. The latter has handed over to the compatriot a really basic and highly derivative plot and characters, which represent the ingredients of a truly insipid action recipe. Seoul Vibe tells the story of some motorsport enthusiasts and drivers who join forces to defeat a criminal gang involved in black money trafficking as the South Korean capital prepares to host the 1988 Summer Olympics. Pulling in the team in this high-profile investigation the police obviously take care of it, aware that in order to deliver the evildoers on duty to their homeland prisons they must necessarily resort to those who do not usually respect the law. In short, extreme evils, extreme remedies.

The filmmakers are scrambling to create an Asian clone of the saga of Fast & Furious

Just scroll through these few lines of synopsis of Seoul Vibe and here is where the stench of burning begins to be felt from the very first minutes, with the vision of the film by Hyun-Sung Moon which immediately brings to mind the memory of sagas such as those of Taxxi And Fast & Furious, with the last one in particular being called into question directly or indirectly an infinite number of times. The plot and the characters follow them and apologize them in full, with the same level of braggart, but unable to make a grip on the public as those led by Dominic Toretto, alias Vin Diesel. Except that the story takes us into the general excitement and euphoria of the days preceding the start of the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, dynamics, colors, narrative plots, vintage approach, passion for racing cars and rigged engines have many points of contact with the stars and stripes saga. Seoul Vibe and its authors do absolutely nothing to distance themselves from it, on the contrary they commit themselves and struggle in an attempt to follow in his footsteps, perhaps with the idea of ​​offering the audience an alternative and an Asian version. Hopes as far as we are concerned are vain, since the film in question does not stand up to comparison, with the result that it fails to take hold and even less to involve the viewer except on very rare occasions. Moments, these, that you have to go and find with the magnifying glass within a timeline that expands unnecessarily over two hours.

The change of gear and the turn towards the heist movie does not change the unfortunate fate of an action that offers only a handful of spectacular scenes

After the halfway point of the hour in which the writing tries in vain to change gear and direction by veering towards theheist movie old style, with results that leave the time they find, Seoul Vibe near the final minutes, its primeval nature of action on four wheels is repossessed by bringing the cars back to the track to try to save what can be saved. The chases and the few action scenes that welcome them give some jolt of adrenaline with skidding, drifting, accidents and the camera engaged in ground and aerial evolutions that aim to transpose everything on the screen in the most spectacular way possible. . Also from this point of view the impact is there, but not able to keep up with the pace of another Asian motorized action of the caliber of Initial D by the Hong Kong duo formed by Andrew Lau And Alan Makwhich in 2005 had made the eyes of fans of the trend shine.