Samaritan: To see the new Sylvester Stallone on Prime Video or not?

After nearly two years of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19, Samaritanthe superhero film starring Sylvester Stallonefinally reaches Amazon Prime Video.

The film arrives as one of the great premieres this weekend, convinced that it has what it takes to turn around the already overexploited superhero genre with Stallone as its strong card.

And although seeing Stallone (an actor who has already had an approach with the super movie when he was part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Y Suicide Squad) as a superhero on the screen seems like a sufficient pretext to give him a chance, will it be enough for you to give him play? Read on and find out.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

What is Samaritan about?

The film tells the story of Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton), a 13-year-old boy who has serious suspicions that his mysterious and lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone), is actually a legendary character who hides in plain sight.

20 years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was pronounced dead after a warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most of the city’s inhabitants believe that Samaritan died in the fire that left the confrontation, however, there are many other citizens, like Sam, who have the hope that the hero is still alive.

With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to bring his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin and restore it to the greatness it was long seen as.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Good thing about Samaritan

Definitely Stallone, who gives his touch to the tape, with that perpetual indifference and deadpan humor that he is capable of showing on screen and that prevails over all the molasses that the tape has (and that is not little).