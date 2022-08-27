“Samaritan”: to see or not to see Sylvester Stallone’s new action movie on Prime Video? | Nemesis | Premieres | REVIEW | SKIP-INTRO

Perhaps to avoid being linked only to fists and force, Sylvester Stallone He has said on more than one occasion that, for example, his well-remembered “Rocky” saga brings together five “action with heart” films. This expression, however, may have a certain meaning because the introverted boxer of Italian origin who stars in it is not only a machine for producing blows, but fundamentally someone with good feelings.

About the characters that he played in his other famous films, each viewer will judge. With different results in critics and at the box office, “Rambo”, “The Indestructibles”, “Cobra” or “The Specialist”, allow us to see the process of maturity of an actor not used to breaking the mold, but aware that on screen he had to always give the best of yourself. Although a mole in all this could well be “Stop or mom shoots”, a comedy released in 1992 that could be impossible to classify.

Now, to what extent are Stallone fans capable of asking him for something new and better than before at 76 years of age? Difficult company, the actor born in New York does not run to challenges and has just starred in “Samaritan” (“Nemesis”), the new action movie from Prime Video.

With a script written by Bragi F. Schut and directed by Julius Avery, this is an action film whose main character is Joe (Stallone), a garbage collector with a finished appearance and without many communication skills. He lives in Ciudad Granito, a town in the southern United States where everyone seems haunted by the story of Samaritan and Nemesis, two brothers with super powers who 25 years ago fought each other to the death (representing good and evil, respectively). ) in a power plant.

Granite City (don’t resist the Gotham City comparison) lives on the brink of chaos. With a dark appearance and punished by drizzles that at times turn into terrible showers, it is inhabited mostly by humble families. One of these could well be the one that integrates Sam Cleary (Javon Walton), a teenager who at 13 years old has not resisted the charm of the story behind Samaritan and Nemesis.

“Samaritan”, the new Sylvester Stallone. / Prime Video

This minor capable of joining a stupid robbery of a minimarket in exchange for a tip, is the son of a worker (Tiffany Cleary / Dascha Polanco) whose main concern seems to be to get the money necessary to pay the month’s rent. Sam not only believes in the story of the brothers already described above, but he also tends to think that every new strong man he meets could be a Samaritan.

But since the good guy is not always the one who gets all the adhesions in a story, Granite City also houses many followers of Nemesis. Among these people who long for the return of the powerful villain and his deadly metal hammer is Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk), the leader of a kind of criminal gang that seeks to cause destruction everywhere.

After introducing us to the main characters and their respective interests, Julius Avery’s film tries to relate them, not always correctly, yes. Sam lives in the building across the street from Joe. At the end of a street fight, it is Cyrus who ends up empathizing with the teenager’s bravery. Thus, we have a young man of school age at the intersection of the protagonists of the film.

Just as Granite City resembles Gotham City at times, Cyrus standing on a car and shouting cheers for anarchy (and the people supporting him, tired of the ineffectiveness or ineffectiveness of the authorities that govern them) is very “Joker”. But that is not all. The Prime Video tape also has Stallone teaching how to throw punches while he ponders the futility of street fighting (very Rocky, of course), so any nostalgic could have a good time reminiscing about the 90s for 101 minutes.

Dasha Polanco in “Samaritan.” / Prime Video

By way of conclusion, this action film and urban superheroes maintains an even level. We all know that there will be a confrontation between Cyrus and Samaritan at the end, but an unexpected plot twist could leave us as surprised as Sam himself when he finds out who the person he thought was his new friend really is.

In terms of performances, Pilou Asbæk stands out above all playing a villain with small overtones of nobility. The group of gang members around him and also close to Sam are the least that can be asked of a city portrayed as violent and without great aspirations. Finally, beyond being admittedly forced to see Stallone jumping behind a car at the speed of a youngster, “Samaritan” as a whole is not a waste of time.

“SAMARITAN/ NEMESIS”- PRIME VIDEO Gender: Science fiction, drama, action Country and year: United States, 2022. Director: julius avery Distribution: Sylvester Stallone, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Pilou Asbæk Synopsis: Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Mr. Smith (Sylvester Stallone) is really the legendary vigilante, Samaritan, who was pronounced dead twenty-five years ago. With crime on the rise, and the city on the brink of collapse, Sam is on a mission to convince his neighbor to stop hiding and save the city