Salman Hayek: daughter of the actress surprises with casual attire

Salma Hayek she was photographed with her husband Francois-Henri Pianult and his daughter Valetina Paloma upon arrival at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, a very exclusive place in Santa Monica, California, where personalities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend, with whom they were going to meet to enjoy a delicious dinner, according to Grosby Group agency.

What surprised the paparazzi is that both Salma Hayek like her husband they were very elegant dressed in black, but the 14-year-old preferred a more casual outfit, made up of hip blue jeans and a bright blue satin top, which left her midriff bare. She also wore white tennis shoes, long earrings and very natural makeup.

Henri Pianult, Valentina’s father, is a conglomerate of luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Balenciaga among others, so it has surprised how comfortable and casual the young woman dresses, who she says has her own style.

valentina pigeon She has Mexican influence from her mother and French influence from her father, in addition to living in the United States, which is why it is believed that her style of dress is eclectic and modern.

