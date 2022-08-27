Rumor: possible collaboration between Fortnite and The Lord of the Rings

After the collaboration between dragon ball Y Fortnite we believed that Epic Games I had set the bar too high. However, it seems that we have underestimated the company’s ability to surprise.

According to various leaks, The Lord of the rings could be the next franchise to reach Fortnite. And it is that users have found an enormous resemblance between a miniature sand castle that appears in the game and the very same Helm’s abism.

The truth is that they do bear a resemblance and, furthermore, we know how much Epic Games likes to introduce easter eggs and clues that advance the content that we can see in Fortnite, so the idea is not far-fetched.

Epic is currently teasing a The Lord of the Rings collaboration on the Island!The Rock Kid is building this on the beach right now, and there are A LOT of similarities between this sand castle and a LotR castle!(Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/CThplKwCrh — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 19, 2022

In addition, the next September 2 opens The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, so it would make a lot of sense for the Tolkien saga to land in Fortnite around these dates. Better promotion can not be.

ShiinaBR, one of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite universe, also seems convinced that this collaboration is practically a fact. But he anticipates that The Lord of the Rings will not be the only saga that will reach the battle royale shortly.

As ShiinaBR comments, DOOM and Family Guy They are also set to make their appearance in an Epic Games game. For now there is no official confirmation, but we bet that the next few days will be full of news about it.