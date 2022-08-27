Ronaldo to Napoli? / Calciomercato news, Mario Rui: “We would be ready to welcome him”

Transfer market news, Mario Rui talks about Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples

Yesterday, quite unexpectedly, the indiscretion regarding the possible landing of Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli by the end of this summer session of transfer market. In fact, the prosecutor Jorge Mendes seemed to want to enter into a negotiation between Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club and the Manchester United including Victor Osimhen and a good 150 million euros in financial compensation, in addition to the salary of CR7 paid by the Red Devils.

Interviewed by Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, the Campania full-back Mario Rui expressed himself thus on the possibility that the compatriot lands at the foot of Vesuvius: “A player of his quality can play anywhere. I know he thrives in these circles and turns out great. I am biased, but for me he is the strongest footballer of all time in the world. Then I leave the chatter to others, let’s see how it ends. I’m a fan of him and I’m sure the whole locker room would welcome him in the best possible way. “

Transfer market news, Ronaldo suggestion to Napoli but Sporting …

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Napolidespite the rumors of this ending of transfer market summer, it seems destined not to materialize. Osimhen’s agent himself explained that there was no negotiation underway with United but the Lusitanian champion continues to live separately at home without enjoying the esteem of the coach and teammates as well as not being able to play the Champions League. A last resort could be represented by the return to the Sporting of Lisbon where CR7 made his debut in professional football but the green-and-whites would have many difficulties in being able to complete this operation which, however, does not seem to particularly tickle the Portuguese management.

