Robert Downey Jr.: the zigzagging life of the highest paid superhero in history

Robert John Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1995 in New York, United States; He is currently 57 years old (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In recent years Robert Downey Jr. managed to become one of the most famous actors in the world thanks to Hombre de Hierrothe superhero that he played for about a decade and that not only added large profits to his bank accounts, but also consolidated him as a fundamental part of the extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, getting to that point in his life cost him a lot of work, because from his childhood to his youth he went through a strong drug addiction that, even, led him to step on the same prison where Charles Manson was imprisoned.

The American artist has starred in countless films throughout his career, but no fictional story compares with the strong experiences he had during his first years of life. Robert Downey Jr. was around seven years old when he tried a marijuana cigarette for the first timesomething that changed his life forever, because without imagining it, this approach that he had from his father’s own hand was the beginning of an addiction that he endures to this day.

The actor had a torrid affair with Sarah Jessica Parker during his youth (Photo: Getty Images)

It all started when his father – a renowned American actor and director – gave him permission to stay at a party where adults were consuming marijuana. It was in that apparently safe family environment that he received the invitation to smoke and because for those present it was not considered something “bad” he agreed, but this experience did not stop there, because as the years went by it became a link between him and Robert Downey Sr. because they used together.

“It was as constant as rice,” he said in an interview with Oprah.

Although this opening notably affected his personal and professional growth and development, during the same talk he had with the famous journalist, he did not blame his parents for his addiction, since he considers that their actions were the result of the cultural changes they were experiencing at that time. of their lifes.

The filmmaker passed away in July 2021, leaving an indelible legacy with films like Putney Swope and Pound (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

He grew up along with his addiction to marijuana and his first steps in the entertainment industry. As it was expected, at a certain moment he accessed other types of drugs such as amphetamines and cocaineall illegal substances in the United States, for which he was arrested on several occasions, not only for consumption and possession, but also for driving under the influence of these substances.

In the 1990s, he was arrested for trespassing on private property.. And it is that the actor who had recently turned 30 years old went into the house of his neighbors and took a nap in the bed of the boy who lived there, all due to the confusion caused by drugs.

The arrests were getting more and more and the situations that Robert Downey Jr. got into were also more dangerous, so his friends Sean Penn and Dennis Quaid did something about it, they took him to a rehabilitation center with the hope that will reflect on how he had lived most of his life up to that point.

Director Robert Downey Sr. and his son, actor Robert Downey Jr. attend the 100 Most Influential People in the World gala at Lincoln Center on May 8, 2008 in New York City (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage )

Unfortunately his efforts did not pay off and the protagonist of Sherlock Holmes (2009) He escaped from the establishment through a bathroom window. Because he left the place without his belongings, he had to hitch a ride until he reached the house of another friend who finally helped him.

He was also arrested while “throwing” imaginary rats out the window of his vehicle. In this context, his stay in prison increased and he was sentenced to remain 113 days in jail, where unfortunately he faced several prisoners. But this was not enough for him to work on his addiction, because when he served his days behind bars he relapsed. Thus he arrived in 1999, when after failing to attend a drug test as part of his parole, he was sentenced to spend three years in jail.

Charles Manson was sentenced to life in prison for conspiring to murder seven people during the “Manson Family” murders in 1969, including actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation photo via via Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. pleaded not to be imprisoned again, however, the judge who handled his case determined that it was in his best interest, in addition to his rehabilitation. The actor entered the prison in Corcoran, California, where Charles Manson was serving his sentence.. In this regard, during his talk with Oprah he confessed that she did not know the criminal, but she did hear him.

It would have been fun, I heard he played the guitar.

When he got out he relapsed and went through a couple more arrests until he finally decided to do something about it and instead of using the drugs he had in his pockets he threw them away. From that moment he tried to focus on his work, since he had already earned a Golden Globe for his character in Ally McBeal and he could do much more while the productions were still looking for him.

Robert Downey Jr. with Scarlett Johansson “Black Widow”. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Also launched as a singer with The Futurist, an album consisting of 10 songs that are currently available on YouTube. His lifestyle improved and he soon found Susan Levin, whom he married and although their marriage was short-lived, he considers her a key part in finding stability.

His interview with Oprah is one of the most remembered because he opened his heart to share how he felt during that stage of his life: “It’s easy to embrace hopelessness when things don’t seem to be getting better and it’s really just a matter of time until all the elements come together to make things okay. The most difficult situations resolve themselves if you are persistent, if you don’t give up completely, things that I never did, I never gave up.”

I never intended to make my public, private and career life so, so difficult and I still believe, I hope that everything that happened had a purpose.

The actor played Iron Man for the first time in 2008. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Due to everything that happened with his father, he confessed that if at any time he found his first-born using marijuana, he would take him to a rehabilitation center without thinking twice, because in no way is he willing to let another member of his family go through the same thing: “I would tell him what the judge told me: ‘I’m going to imprison you in a way that is very uncomfortable'”.

After these years of constant struggle with himself, Robert Downey Jr. managed to become the highest paid actor in the world in 2013 when, according to Forbeswould have earned $75 million after starring in two of his most memorable films: iron Man 3 Y The Avengers. But the sum increased years later, after his collaboration in Avengers Endgame which grossed more than 2 and a half million dollars at the box office, for that reason the protagonists topped the list Celebrity 100 of Forbes as the highest earning actors in the world.

