Review of Marcelo Contreras albums: from Muse to Britney Spears with Elton John

This band from Las Vegas, formed in 2004 as a quartet, has been stripping away until it has become the solo project of Brendon Urie (35), as a kind of happier version of the countrymen The Killers. The footage from Panic! At the disco at times is enveloped by the sweetened musical spirit of the Glee series, but in this seventh album there is much more than resplendent choruses, but a monumental work of quotes, tributes, adaptations and links to the golden age of pop rock, from the gummy songs from beatlemania and the Motown factory –long live revenge-, to taking the arrangements of a power pop classic like Cheap Trick’s Surrender and transforming it into a shiny new piece, the operation behind the brilliance of Middle of a breakup.

The album progresses like a wurlitzer where only big hits fit: the round ballad of Don’t let the light go out, the irresistible new wave of Local god, glam in the vein of Star spangled banger with nods to Wings, rock and opera with elegant bow to Queen in God killed rock and roll.

Brendon Urie is an exceptional and at times infuriating singer -the baroque Something about Maggie-, with an absolute mastery of stylish pop rock.

Muse settled the request for a greatest hits album by recording an album in the spirit of a compilation work of his best qualities. That decision forced them to travel along well-trodden paths, to compose with the rear-view mirror rather than risk new developments. After nine albums and 28 years after their formation, the trio of Matt Bellamy (vocals, guitar, synthesizers), Dominic Howard (drums) and Chris Wolstenholme (bass), managed to overcome comparisons with Radiohead and achieve their own sound of cosmic pretensions. and bombastic.

Will of the people It is an exercise in constant improvement, with moments where the British trio extend their marks. Kill or be killed, for example, competes among the heaviest of his repertoire, subject to both a pop and progressive dynamic. Verona is a complete cliché, but impossible to resist the epicness of those retro-futuristic synths between Vangelis and Giorgio Mororder, and the guitar involved in a robbery of The Edge, all put together beautifully. Compliance jokes between synthesizers, sinuous bass lines and a danceable nose. The album is a compelling dynamo, a display of skills from one of the definitive bands of this century.

Elton John is a consummate master at the art of covering his own hits with impeccable timing. Record: Don’t let the sun go down on me, released in 1974 and revived in 1991 in a phenomenal live version with George Michael; then Don’t go breaking my heart, a hit from 1976 with Kiki Dee, covered in 1993 with RuPaul in Eurodisco style; the turn of Candle in the wind from 1974 to pay tribute to Princess Diana in 1997, until reaching Cold heart with Dua Lipa and the remix of the Australians Pnau, released exactly one year ago, where the bet involved combining classics such as Rocket man (1972) and Sacrifice (1989), with a darker cut as Kiss the bride (1983). Thus, Elton John has become a transgenerational figure.

This single with Britney Spears is the pop princess’s first musical appearance since ending her father’s 13-year legal guardianship. She resorts to exactly the same formula with Dua Lipa, a cocktail between Tiny dancer (1971), the predominant piece, the power ballad The one (1992), and again Don’t go breaking my heart. Britney’s voice only becomes fully recognizable towards the end. Anyway, we’ll be listening to this song for months.