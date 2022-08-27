Reveal PHOTOS of Angelina Jolie directing Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir in “Without Blood”

Angelina Jolie works focused on the direction of her new film “Without Blood”same as with her friend Salma Hayek as the protagonist and paired with another successful Mexican, Demian Bichir. Based on the novel by Italian writer Alessandro Bariccothe film shows a story full of revenge, war, violence, pain and trauma, very human characteristics that are described in the book that Jolie will fight to faithfully capture on the big screen.

With a premiere planned for 2023 or maybe until 2024, the tape is being filmed in southern Italy. For Angelina Jolie, her fifth film behind the camera, after having made Unbroken, First They Killed My Father, In the Land of Blood and Honey and By the Sea.

Given this, the first images of the filming were released today. In these, you can see the Jolie’s work with Hayek, as well as other moments on the film set. In turn, an attentive Angelina is admired behind the camera in a facet that she enjoys as much or more than acting.

What is Alessandro Baricco’s “Without Blood” about?

The film will seek to faithfully show Baricco’s work. In this, Manuel Roca is presented, who lives with his two children in the countryside, in an old isolated farm. One day an old Mercedes with four men stopped on the dusty driveway that led to the house. As if he had been waiting for that moment, Manuel Roca did not hesitate to call the children.

Something terrible and unspeakable is about to happen. Which will irrevocably change everyone’s life, especially Nina’s. “Without Blood” is a dynamic and suggestive story that delves into the human soul.

Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in the lead

Two of the most successful Mexican actors in the Mecca of cinema come together in this film to show that Latin talent is more alive than ever. With Salma Hayek, his great friend within the project, the presence of Demián Bichir is also a special force for a character who demands it, to give a face to a man who will suffer the troubles of life.

“Being directed by @AngelinaJolie is a dream come true. I have been a fan of her work as a filmmaker for many years. And as if that were not enough, I am also lucky enough to work with two great friends, Angelina and @demianbichiroficial!” Salma commented on Instagram at the time.

