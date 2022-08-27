Residents of Los Angeles protest against the filming of “Fast and Furious 10”

Neighbors complained ahead of filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heights, historic neighborhood near the city center and fictional residence of Dominic Toretto in the film, the character he embodies Vin Diesel .

The inhabitants of a neighborhood The Angels in which scenes from the movies were recorded “ Fast and Furious ” demonstrated on Friday against the filming of the next installment of the saga, claiming that its streets have since become the scene of illegal car races.

In the saga illegal races known as “shots of the streets”, in which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of high-speed vehicle engines on city roads.

For Damian Kevittneighbor and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (The streets are for everyone, SAFE), “Fast and Furious” allowed “glorify an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing”.

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here”, he adds.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who didn’t want to give her last name, states that their children suffer from noise trauma what cars do at night, and the fear of being crushed.

The Universal Studios they should change filming locations, he declares, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy toward street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures add a mention in the movies of “Fast and Furious” to encourage people not to participate in illegal races.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request from AFP.

The first film ofFast and Furious” came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth highest grossing film series in historywith more than 6,600 million dollars around the world in ten films.

“fast and furious 10”, the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May.