Residents of Los Angeles protest against the filming of “Fast and Furious 10”

The inhabitants of a neighborhood The Angels in which they were recorded scenes Of the movies “Fast and furious» demonstrated on Friday against the filming of the next installment of the saga, claiming that its streets have turned since then scene of careers of illegal cars.

Neighbors complained ahead of filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heights, a historic neighborhood near downtown and the fictional residence of Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, in the film.

The saga features illegal races known as “street takeovers,” in which crowds gather at night to listen to the high-speed roar of vehicle engines on city roads.

For Damian Kevitt, a resident and founder of the association Streets Are For Everyone (SAFE), “Fast and Furious” allowed “glorifying an illegal activity” by transforming Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing ».

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed here,” he adds.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who declined to give her last name, says her children are traumatized by noise from cars at night and the fear of being crushed.

Universal Studios should change filming locations, he says, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy on street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the “Fast and Furious” films to encourage people not to participate in illegal races.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request from AFP.

The first “Fast and Furious” film came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth-highest-grossing film series in history, grossing more than $6.6 billion worldwide from ten films.

“Fast and Furious 10”, the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May.

