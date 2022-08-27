release date, trailer, cast. Marvel movie.

With Phase 4 about to end, the people of Marvel Studios turned the last edition of San Diego Comic-Con upside down with a barrage of announcements of series and feature films that will arrive over the next 3 years and that will shape the arc known as the ‘Saga of the Multiverse’. A string of productions that will introduce new characters and that, of course, will feature classic superheroes from The House of Ideas.

Among the latter are the well-known Fantastic 4whose new feature film after Tim Story’s two forays into his universe and after the chaotic film directed by Joshn Trank and released in 2015 will arrive on November 6, 2024 to our theaters.

And since there is still a long way to go before its launch, we are going to collect all we know —which at the moment is very little, but you know that we will update this article regularly— about the landing of ‘Fantastic Four’ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‘FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER’ Proves A GROWER MCU Is Possible

When is ‘Fantastic Four’ released?





As Kevin Feige announced at Comic-Con 2022, ‘The Fantastic Four’ will be released on November 6, 2024 and will be part of Phase 6 of the MCUwhich at the moment only has the title at hand and the two ‘The Avengers’ films entitled ‘The Kan Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’.

Of course, knowing how the industry works, it would not be surprising if the date underwent numerous changes.

Cast and protagonists of ‘Fantastic Four’





One of the big unknowns about ‘Fantastic 4’ is who will be the performers in charge of bringing the supergroup to life. The great favorites of the fandom to put themselves in the shoes of Reed Richards and Sue Storm are the marriage made up of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt —in fact the first was already Mr. Fantastic in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’—, but it doesn’t seem likely that he will repeat.

To get out of doubt we will have to wait for the celebration of the next D23the Disney event to be held between September 9 and 11, where the company has promised to shed light on it.

The director of ‘Fantastic Four’





Another aspect that remains up in the air is who will occupy the director’s seat on the set of ‘Fantastic Four’. When the project was officially greenlit, Jon Watts, director of the ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy starring Tom Holland, was the name linked to the project, but his departure — after which he will direct the ‘Star Wars’ series: Skeleton Crew’ and a feature film starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney for Apple— has left a juicy free vacancy.

A new director may be announced at D23.

The ‘Fantastic Four’ team

We still don’t have a director or director at the helm of ‘Fantastic Four’, but neither writers nor other members of the technical or creative team confirmed. Stay tuned to this article for updates.

The story of ‘Fantastic Four’





Without writers, there is no script, so little we can know about the story of ‘Fantastic Four’. What his late arrival suggests is that by then the Multiverse will be more than established and that, probably, the family of superheroes will have an essential function in the narrative of the ‘Saga of the Multiverse’.

Trailers, images and poster