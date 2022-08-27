Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son makes a surprise debut in a Netflix series

It’s not the first time Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon Philippe, it becomes news. The resemblance to his mother and father Ryan Philippe, from whom Reese has already parted ways, is a very remarkable trait of the young man. He is the youngest of Witherspoon’s children, along with his sister Ava, although he is increasingly in the media.

And now he is at the center of the conversation after having decided to make the leap to actingfollowing in the family footsteps. Although he already has a career as an artist and music producer that he is building, he will soon enter the world of acting hand in hand withe Netflix with its series ‘I Never’.

As the name might suggest, this is a high school teen drama, where Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American teenager torn between her home country and her host country, tries to fit into the hostile environment of an American high school. , where he ends up starring in several love affairs. It’s one of the teen comedies More popular on Netflix right now, and it’s coming soon season 3. You can see him in action in the trailer above.





Terry Hu and Deacon Phillippe in ‘Never Have I Ever’ | Netflix



As reported by the platform, Deacon will play Parker, a member of the rival team in a debate contest, who comes from a wealthy paying college. He will be accompanied by Terry Hu, a Taiwanese film and television star who has already starred in the Disney musical ‘Zombies 3’. It is also a non-binary person, as will be his character in the series.





Deacon Phillippe in ‘Never Have I Ever’ | Netflix



To Deacon it will not cost you much to get into the skin of a student high school, since he himself that stage ended only a few months ago, and the entertainment world has not been slow to welcome him ever since. Both Reese and Deacon fans will be waiting to see him in the series. Among them is Diane Keaton herselfwho did not hesitate to show his admiration for the young man’s beauty, even if it was unintentionally.

