Raoul Bova, do you know what his heritage is? You will be amazed

Raoul Bova is one of the most famous Italian actors in the world. The interpretation of him in American films Alien vs. Predator And The Tourist made him famous all over the globe, as well as the spot in the 90s in which he kissed the world pop star Madonna. Born in Rome on August 14, 1971, at the age of 15 he won the Italian youth championship in the 100 meters backstroke. In fact, his first love was not acting but swimming. At 21 he became a swimming instructor and began a military career.

His passion for swimming has continued over the years, even though it hasn’t become his job. In 1991 you made your television debut with a small part in the Rai 1 program “We bet that …?“: from that moment on, Raoul Bova’s career would continue in the world of entertainment. The film debut came the following year, with the film by Roberto D’Agostino Crazy Underpants. In the following years, the Roman actor took part in several television and film productions of a good level, which made him extremely famous. The definitive consecration of him came in 1998, with the TV miniseries Last: captain Roberto Di Stefano, played by him, has become one of the heroes of Italian television series.

How much is Raoul Bova’s assets?

The 2000s were even more important than the previous decade for Raoul Bova: in 2003, the Turkish-Italian director Ferzan Ozpetek chose him for the lead role in his film The front window. The following year came his first international film, the blockbuster Alien vs. Predator. Paul WS Anderson’s sci-fi film hit the box office in America as well as in Italy. Raoul Bova thus achieved enormous success. In recent years, however, the actor has abandoned Hollywood, but continues to act in his homeland. We recently saw it in the famous Rai fiction Don Matteowhere he played the character of Don Massimo.

Raoul Bova’s long and fruitful film and television career has earned him a considerable heritage. As reported on the Instagram page Patrimonial wealthin fact, his assets are five million dollars. Certainly a very good figure, even if much lower than many other American actors. Just for the new movie Fast and Furious X, for example, Vin Diesel will earn a whopping $ 20 million. In any case, however, the Roman actor’s heritage is certainly not low.

