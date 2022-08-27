Rafael Álvarez “El Brujo” receives the Celestina Award

“Catedrático” in the commedia dell’arte, ‘El Brujo’ played for a little over an hour and a half to improvise, jumping like a minstrel, from the misadventures of Lázaro to today’s criticism.

Runaway inflation, Queen Letizia, Fernando Simón, Juan Carlos I, Picasso, Emiliano García-Page, unions, civil servants, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s “communism or freedom” and even the institutional representatives who preceded her on stage and They gave him the prize, they did not escape his taunts.

And it is that ‘El Brujo’ ironically with the duration of the interventions of the mayor, the representative of the Diputación and the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, who took 25 minutes to speak, among other issues, of institutional and economic support to the Celestine Festival. “It’s a magical moment full of emotion. Words don’t come out. It wasn’t the same for you. I’m willing to start whenever you want”, he snapped at them on his way out to the stage where he collected the award.

“It has become clear to the attendees that they are working for their interests. That they have a president who is there giving him that I hit you….I was referring to García-Page…this, to Pedro Sánchez,” Álvarez snapped, starting the first applause from the public.

All this on an empty stage, with the Palace of the Counts of Montalban in the background. His zero budget for set design only needed a wineskin, an armchair that became the top of the Toledo Cathedral and a chest, led him to challenge Hollywood actors to come out “naked” on stage. “George Clooney, advertise Nespresso now, sucker.”

With his laughter potion, this monologue professional was able to turn Lazarillo’s hunger and ruthless misadventures into comedy, bringing the entire plaza to its feet.

“Do like Lazarus, live without fear,” he concluded, extending this request to the hundreds of attendees.

INSTITUTIONAL SUPPORT. The Government of the Provincial Council of Toledo joined last night in the tribute and recognition to Rafael Álvarez “El Brujo”, one of the most outstanding representatives of the theater in our country, who received the Celestina award, from the hands of the City Council of La Puebla de Montalbán, a municipality that celebrates from the 24th and until tomorrow the XXIV edition of the “Festival Celestina. The Spain of Rojas”.

The provincial government was represented at that act by the deputy for the Environment and Rural World, José Ruiz, who accompanied the mayor of Puebla de Montalbán, Ismael Pinel, the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Rosana Rodríguez, the national deputy for Toledo, Esther Padilla, the provincial delegate for Education, Culture and Sports, José Gutiérrez, the provincial delegate for Economy, Business and Employment, Julián Martín, or the City Councilor for Culture, Cristina Redondo, among other authorities.

Ruiz congratulated Rafael Álvarez for his brilliant theatrical career and for his many successes as an actor and playwright on the Spanish stage and highlighted the importance of a festival that celebrates 24 editions and has become an obligatory benchmark for culture and theater in the province of Toledo, in the Castilian region of La Mancha and in the whole of Spain. In the same way, the deputy reiterated the financial support of the Provincial Council for the Celestina Festival, acknowledging the effort and work of all the people who collaborate each year to make it possible, not only from the organization but also taking part as amateur actors and actresses, along with professionals, in the representations that take place in the caves, and that this Saturday and Sunday will offer a total of 15 different proposals.