Rafa Márquez debuts with dramatic victory at FC Barcelona vs CD Castellónos

Rafael Marquez Alvarez suffered until the last minute in his debut as coach of the Barcelona-Athletic on Matchday 1 of the Second Division B of Spain, encounter where they faced the CD Castellonas the blaugranas achieved a hard-fought victory in the final minutes.

Barcelona B took the lead in the game just at minute 12 with a great goal from Estanis, the youth took a play out of the hat down the side, cutting two defenders and put the ball against the crossbar to score the first of the match.

When everything seemed to be the same to go to rest, Castellón scored the equalizer through Dani Romera.

The complement could not have started worse for those led by Rafa Márquez, because at minute 46 they conceded the second of the visit through Marca Calavera, who scored a great goal from outside the area.

Márquez ‘swallowed’ in the 58th minute, when Castellón had gone 1-3 up, but the goal was annulled by a Dani Romera offside.

After the scare, Barcelona recovered and managed to match the cards at 66, with a goal from Akhomach; a great goal that surprised the rival goalkeeper.

Everything indicated that the match ended evenly, but in stoppage time the Blaugrana ‘miracle’ arrived with a goal from Chadi after a corner kick.

August 27, 2022





