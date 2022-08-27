Proposal for type 1 diabetes testing at two and six years

Some specialists have urged that screening be expanded, as awareness of the increased risk can prepare families to recognize early signs of hyperglycaemia.

Given that the incidence of type 1 diabetes is approximately 1 in 300 children, any population-wide screening program would have to be applied in the most efficient way. Photo: Shutterstock.

Screening the pediatric population at two and six years of age for islet autoantibodies associated with diabetes type 1 would identify the majority of those who present with the disease in mid-adolescence, according to new data.

Both genetic screening and islet cell autoantibody screening for risk of diabetes Type 1 have become cheaper in recent years. However, until now the majority of the pediatric population subjected to this type of screening does so through programs in which relatives of people who already have the disease are examined, such as the global TrialNet program.

Some specialists in the field of diabetes Type 1 have called for expanded screening, arguing that awareness of the increased risk can prepare families to recognize early signs of hyperglycemia and seek medical help to prevent the development of diabetic ketoacidosis.

Potential treatments are currently under development to prevent or delay diabetes type 1, such as the anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody teplizumab.

However, since the incidence of diabetes type 1 is about 1 in 300 kidsany population-wide screening program would have to be implemented as efficiently and cost-effectively as possible with a limited number of tests, say Mohamed Ghalwash, of the Center for Computational Health at IBM Research, Yorktown Heights, and colleagues. .

The results of his analysis of nearly 25,000 kids from five prospective cohorts from Europe and the United States were published online July 5 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

“Our results show that initial screening for islet autoantibodies at two ages (2 and 6 years) is sensitive and efficient for transfer to public health, but could require country-specific adjustment based on disease characteristics.” population-specific,” Ghalwash and colleagues said.

In an accompanying editorial, Maria J. Redondo, MD, Ph, D, pediatric endocrinologist, commented, “This study is timely because recent successes in preventing diabetes Type 1 infections highlight the need to identify those who are most eligible for screening…This work is an important contribution to the literature.”

However, Dr. Redondo, MPH, Ph.D., professor of pediatrics, diabetes Pediatrics and Endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, also cautioned: “It remains to be seen whether Ghalwash and colleagues’ approach could work in the general population, as all participants in the matched data set had genetic risk factors for the disease or a relative with diabetes type 1, where performance is expected to be higher.

He also noted that most of the participants were of Northern European descent and that it is unknown whether the same or a similar screening strategy could be applied to individuals older than 15 years, in whom the diabetes type 1 preclinical disease progresses more slowly.

Infant screening on two occasions had high sensitivity and specificity

Data from a total of 24,662 participants from five prospective cohorts from Finland (DIPP), Germany (BABYDIAB), Sweden (DiPiS), and the United States (DAISY and DEW-IT) were pooled.

They were all at high risk for diabetes type 1 by human leukocyte antigen genotype, and some had first-degree relatives with the disease. Participants underwent annual screening for three autoantibodies associated with diabetes type 1 until 15 years of age or until the onset of diabetes of type 1.

During follow-up, 672 kids developed diabetes type 1 at 15 years and 6,050 no. (The remainder had not yet reached the age of 15 and had not initially presented the diabetes type 1.) The median age of first appearance of islet autoantibodies was 4.5 years.

A strategy of screening at two ages, at 2 and 6 years, was more sensitive than screening at a single age, with a sensitivity of 82% and a positive predictive value of 79% for the appearance of diabetes type 1 at 15 years.

The predictive value increased with the number of autoantibodies analyzed. For example, a single islet autoantibody at age 2 years indicated a 4-year risk of developing diabetes Type 1 at age 5.99 years was 31%, while positivity for multiple antibodies at age 2 years carried a 4-year risk of 55%.

At age 6 years, the risk over the next 9 years was 39% if the Test had been negative at 2 years and 70% if the Test had been positive at 2 years. But overall, a 6-year-old patient with multiple autoantibodies had an 83% overall risk of developing diabetes type 1, regardless of the result of the Test at 2 years.

The predictive performance of sensitivity as a function of age differed by country, indicating that optimal ages for autoantibody testing might differ by geographic region, Ghalwash and colleagues reported.

Dr. Redondo commented that “the model may require adaptation to local factors that affect the progression and prevalence of diabetes type 1; And important issues, such as the cost of screening, global access, acceptability and support for follow-up, will need to be addressed for this strategy to be a viable public health option.”

