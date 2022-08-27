Producer responds to Tom Cruise’s future

Are we going to see Top Gun 3 one day? After the success of Maverick, the public wants more. It needs a lot more of Tom Cruise’s character.

The producer of Maverick, Jerry Bruckheimerhas recently spoken about the possibility of doing Top Gun 3. More specifically, about addressing the pre-production of that project. Tom Cruise returned to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the great high-flying action-adventure sequel. This time, he did it as a mentor to a new class of savvy pilots, intent on taking on a dangerous top-secret mission. The new installment of the saga more than proved to be the biggest movie of the year. It has received so much praise from all over the world and gained so much recognition that it has earned over $1.4 billion at the box office. That makes it the highest-grossing film of 2022 to date, surpassing even the domestic market. Avengers: Infinity War.

In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Jerry Bruckheimer addressed the possibility of one day releasing Top Gun 3. When asked about the possibility of a future third installment, the producer admitted that he couldn’t confirm any details about the status of the Tom Cruise franchise. “I can’t tell you what the future holds for us,” the producer said. “If you had asked me back in ’86 if I thought there would be a sequel after a few years, I would have said maybe. But it took me thirty-odd years to make it.” It is true that it was a long time. But it is also true that the wait was worth it.

A saga that is in the right place and time

Although Jerry Bruckheimer has not been able to confirm the possibility of a future film of Top Gun 3your response indicates that you may become open to the idea, although Maverick was highly anticipated by fans of the original film, not many could have predicted the huge box office success. Not even Tom Cruise expected something so big and massive. The film has grossed nearly $500 million more than its closest competitor so far this year. has surpassed batman Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness without messing up Although Bruckheimer has not committed to a new installment for the future, Maverick has shown that having patience and waiting for the right moment is a great virtue.