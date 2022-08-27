prodigy of animation with successful messages. (***)

Taking as reference the Indiana Jones by Steven Spielberg, it is very likely that Tadeo Jones was born in 2004 by the director Enrique Gato in the shadow of the films of the eighties saga. His first shorts featured a clumsy bricklayer turned archaeologist with a big heart. We are talking about an updated transcript of our Alfredo Landa. He was born again the prototype of the average Spaniard now turned into an animated doll, more modern and adapted to the times.

The first feature film The adventures of Tadeo Jones It came to us in 2012, it was liked for its freshness and ingenuity and above all, because Spanish animation jumped from the periphery to stardom. He came to obtain three Goya awards and an excellent reception by the public.

The big hit came five years later with its sequel, Tadeo Jones 2. The Secret of King Midas, this time it had a loose production, stormed the box office and broke all forecasts by raising 45 million euros. It also won the Goya in the category of best animated film. Spanish animation also made the definitive leap and also triumphed beyond our borders.

In this third part, the still aspiring archaeologist is still unrecognized and messes up again when he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a spell that endangers his three great friends, Mummy, Jeff and Belzoni. He will have to undo it and he will get it if he manages to find the emerald tablet. Her search for him will take her from adventure to adventure from Mexico to Chicago and from Paris, where she is joined by the mummy of an ancient pharaoh Ra-Amon-Ha, to Egypt.

As for the artistic level, the film is excellent, it is well designed and perfectly planned, it is a prodigy of animation. It stands out for the complexity of its characters, first-rate protagonists and secondary characters, and for its optical ingenuity. His technical and visual agility means that the action does not falter at any time, making it impossible not to pay attention to what is happening.

Added to such technical virguería is that its messages could not be more positive, except in the underground scenes, the only places where it is destroyed, on the surface we only see understandable beings, who think, who dialogue, we see human beings.

It is a good and entertaining movie to watch with the family. People who are different are respected, they talk about friendship, about teamwork, they investigate, explore, inspect and inquire as a person should. The unreal, the imaginary is relegated to the background, to that non-human part. Only things are destroyed, there are no deaths, people live and others who died long ago, return. In his messages everything is correct.

Tadeo Jones 3. The Emerald Tablet ***

Spain 2022 89 min.

Directed by Enrique Gato.

Animation