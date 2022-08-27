“Prima”, the Norwegian cruise that Katy Perry will baptize and that will present a musical about Donna Summer

EFE.- The American singer Katy Perry will baptize this Saturday a new cruise of Norwegian which features a three-story theater, which is converted into a Las Vegas-style nightclub, where he will present the musical inspired by the life of Donna Summer.

“Cousin“, the name, the new boat, was built in Italy and will leave on Sunday Iceland to the United Kingdom Y France to end in amsterdamas part of its inaugural tour.

However, the ship’s home port for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season will be ReedbedFlorida, to offer their trips to the Caribbeanand then will move to Galveston, in Texasreported this Saturday Norwegian.

Katy Perry will baptize in Reykjavik (Iceland) the new ship, with a capacity for 3,215 passengers, who will be able to enjoy “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical“, a work that has been nominated for the Tony Awards and that is part of its main attractions.

Tonight Katy Perry will perform at the ceremony of Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima. — We will post the full show, turn on our notifications! pic.twitter.com/aJVXFmbSg7 — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) August 27, 2022

Pop singer and godmother of Cousin She will be one of the passengers on her first trip at the end of a week in which most US shipping lines have further relaxed their precautionary measures due to the pandemic.

Name Cousinwhich means first in Italian, is a tribute to the “new Italian partners” who built the vessel at Fincantieri, he said. harry sommerChairman and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL).

Without masks and without the need for Covid-19 tests, travelers on the new ship will be able to immerse themselves in the disco age in one of the biggest theaters in the industry at sea.

harry sommer He stressed that the new ship offers more open spaces as part of the new class of designs, which include a total of six ships.

The company pointed out that despite the pause of more than a year of the pandemic, the shipping company continued to work to adjust to the new challenges, with many more open spaces and wider corridors, rooms and bathrooms, among others.

In Europe, Cousin965 feet long (about 300 meters) and weighing 142,500 tons, will have destinations such as Iceland Y Scandinavia.