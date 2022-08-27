Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today, Saturday, August 27, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0275 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Friday at 19.9268 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9122 – Sell: $19.9122

: Buy $19.9122 – Sell: $19.9122 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $20,109 with a downtrend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Friday, peso loses session but gains week

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.96 pesos, for $23.53 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.