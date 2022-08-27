‘Pinocchio’: Disney releases the first live-action trailer with Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt – CINEMABLEND

Apparently, Disney respected one hundred percent the events in his animated film ‘Pinocchio’ for his live-action with Tom Hanks and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Robert Zemeckis, the director, has already shared the first official trailer for the live-action of the Disney classic, Pinocchio. A surprise? To tell the truth, no. In the preview we know exactly the story with which many generations grow up: Geppetto (Tom Hanks) is a carpenter who wants to become a father and only achieves it with the favor of a fairy godmother (Cynthia Erivo), who turns the puppet into the famous real boy (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth). It will be available on Disney Plus on September 8.

The emotion of seeing it lies in the transfer of animation to real life with the help of technology and great actors, replicating several of the actions of this story written by the Italian Carlo Collodi. For example, the kidnapping of Pinocchio by the circus artist Stromboli (Giuseppe Battiston), the search for Geppetto with the cry of agony “Pinocchio!” whose echo is unmissable; and the presence of Jiminy Cricket (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) being trapped in a bottle.

And there are all the characters: Figaro the cat, Cleo the goldfish, the honest fox (Keegan-Michael Key) and the humpback whale that eats the whole wooden boat with the whole gang reuniting after escaping from pleasure island; By the way, the only thing left to owe us these few minutes of progress, the donkeys. Let us remember that when Pinocchio and the rest of the children arrive on the island, they all fall into vices: billiards, beer, cigars, etc.

We suppose that to avoid misunderstandings, they suppressed that part by the parents of this new generation, not to scare the boys, to avoid controversies over animal abuse because, remember, the donkeys were taken to do slave work almost almost every day.Yo. As you can see, except for that, the film is not a different look at what is known; yes updated for the new generation. However, there are several donkeys pulling a cart. Pay attention you will see.



Disney Jiminy Cricket is Joseph Gordon-Levitt



Until now the most original version seems to be the one William of the Bull has filmed for Netflixsince it proposes a darker vision that falls back on the concept of good parents and bad children.