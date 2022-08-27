Paramore, Billie Eilish and more: The possible artists that could be part of Lollapalooza Chile | arts and culture

The countdown to Lollapalooza Chile 2023 has already begun, which brings with it several rumors of the possible artists that could be presented in the eleventh version of one of the most important music festivals that have been held in the country.

With confirmation of eleventh version of the music festival Lollapalooza Chile 2023rumors began to spread of the possible artists who could lead the next date of the event to be held on March 17, 18 and 19, 2023.

Being a festival with a long history in the country and globally recognizedLollapalooza had a post-covid return this year along with a change of location, moving from the mythical O’Higgins Park to the offices of Cerrillos Bicentennial Parkafter 9 years in the Santiago Centro park.

Although the version made during this year was not without problems that the same attendees commented on social networks (such as lack of shade, long lines and stages in very dusty areas), fans continue to hope that this next version will seek solutions for these problems.

But what fans expect most after the start of ticket sales for the festival is the longed for artists poster that will be present in this new version. Although some already sound strong and have already come to the event before, there are names that really have their fans excited.

Possible artists that could come

As in previous years, after carrying out Lollapalooza Chicago 2022 Between July 28 and 31, possible names began to appear for the Chilean version of the festival. Dua LipaGreen Day, Metallica and J-Hope were some of the highlights of this version, where two of the four names mentioned have already been presented or confirmed dates in Chile this year.

Although many base their proposals on the artists of the Chicago version, other names are emerging that have never been part of the poster, who would mark a point in favor to the festival including new faces in the scene Lolla Chile 2023. Within these is paramorethe American band formed in Nashville, Texas, which is one of the names that is sounding strong to lead this new version in the country.

Currently, his tour date starts on October 2nd and ends in November at the festival. Crown Capital in Mexicowhich could bring the trio closer alternative rock to the country during March. Other names that sound strong is the billie eilishwho had to cancel his world tour promo for his first album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, due to the complications of the global pandemic.

The 20-year-old soloist could be one of the main tabs to lead the festival, which would attract the fans who could not meet her in 2020, after the cancellation of her tour, in addition to the public curious about the artist’s style and rudeness on stage. The artist’s last show is for September 20 in Perth, Australia, according to her official website, leaving the option of a possible visit for 2023.

Another band that is marking rumors of its possible visit to Lollapalooza Chile 2023 is Blink-182. the american band has never set foot on national soilwhich could be good news for the hundreds of fans of the band from punk rock that await them since their success in the early 2000s.

Although the band is currently on hiatus after Mark Hoppus’ battle with cancer, Travis Baker’s projects with his record label, and Tom Delonge’s separation from the band.

Other rumored names

One of the bands that has already appeared on more than one occasion in some version of Lollapalooza is Janes Addiction. The band led by Perry Farrell, one of the minds behind this festival, could perform on the stages of the Bicentennial Parkbeing one of the promising cards of this version.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs He also has an outstanding debt with the Chilean public, after canceling his show in the first version of Lollapalooza Chile. The trio led by Karen O, has returned with new material from the hand of their latest single “Burning“, which could mark a glimmer of hope for a possible visit to the country.

On the band’s official website, Corona Capital will be their last date this year, opening up the possibility of being part of the LollaCL lineup. Calvin Harris he’s also another active artist in recent weeks, after releasing Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 2 earlier this month. The British DJ, who has been present both at Lollapalooza and at electronic music festivals, such as Creamfields Chile, has several shows scheduled, with Australia being his last stop this year.

Glass Animals, arcade Fire Y The 1975are other bands that have previously been to the festival, who are currently on tour and with a free schedule for 2023, which leaves the possibility that they may appear on the next lineup of LollaCL 2023 artists.

We must not lose hope

Although everything is speculation and rumors on social networks, thousands of fans are attentive to the notice of a possible visit from their favorite artists. About those mentioned above, we cannot guarantee anything, only until the official announcement of Lollapalooza Chile of its lineup of artists for the year 2023, which on previous occasions have been announced between the months of September and November.

Tickets are already on sale from Thursday August 25 and can be purchased through the Puntoticket platform.