Oxxo opens parking for yachts, will Ricardo Salinas visit it?

In the study Brandz – Top 50 most valuable Latin American brandsOxxo was placed as the fourth most valuable brand in retail within Mexico. Ricardo Salinas is on vacation and during this time, as well as at other times of the year, it is common for him to document his trips on yachts, ships that he is fond of. Inside of the retail Revenues have been recorded in Mexico for more than 7 thousand billion pesos, according to INEGI projections.



A Oxxo with parking for yachts was discovered on social networks and the action is an opportunity for billionaires like Ricardo Salinasknown for his love of vacationing on these ships, visit the branch.

Opening convenience stores such as Oxxo has allowed the brand to reach various areas of the Mexican Republic, to star in anecdotes such as the safest Oxo store, the most beautiful and now, the one with a parking lot for yachts.

This expansion formula, according to the study Brandz – Top 50 most valuable Latin American brandshas given the opportunity to Oxxo to establish itself as the fourth mark with greater value when adding $873 millionwhile Aurrera Winery leads the list with a brand value of five thousand 419 million dollars.

The sales capacity Oxxo patented in convenience stores, allows the chain to be among the first five places of the most valuable brands in retail, reaching the sales muscle of stores such as Bodega Aurrerá, the chain with the largest number of stores in Mexico; Liverpoola chain of department stores with an expensive inventory in stores and Sanborns, a chain with an expensive inventory in stores, in addition to restaurant and food service.

Oxxo and the yacht parking

The idea of ​​calling a section of a dock, which adjoins an Oxxo store, as the exclusive parking lot of the branch, was the opportunity that the convenience store chain found to draw the attention of consumers and why not, to have the perfect pretext to receive visitors who, like Ricardo Salinas, are fans of this type of nautical vessels.

In the tweet which was revealed by Desiderio Jose Manuelthe user of Twitter said he was surprised to show the only Oxxo with a dock to receive yachts, after revealing that the store is located in Marina Yucalpeten.

The only @Tiendas_OXXO with parking for yachts and speedboats (that I know of). pic.twitter.com/Kjbkyx1NJJ — Dᴇꜱɪᴅᴇʀɪᴏ Jᴏꜱᴇ Mᴀɴᴜᴇʟ 🇲🇽 (@DCaamal) August 26, 2022

When showing the image, the brand’s CM joked with the user and asked if he had arrived at the store by boat, ruling out that he could have access to a ship like the ones Ricardo Salinas uses for vacations.

The billionaire, let us remember, is a great fan of yachts and in fact a large part of his last vacations, which he documented on social networks, were spent on board his personal boat, for which we allude that the businessman would arrive at the branch in this from Femsa.

Last day of vacation with the woman of my life @MLMSalinas. We have spent 3 happy and fun months… we are almost back in Mexico to work with the battery at 100! See you there soon!!! pic.twitter.com/AQyNfoCuks – Don Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) August 26, 2022

Just as an Oxxo with parking for yachts was discovered, taking consumers by surprise, the opening of stores such as 7-Eleven, which opened a branch with parking, but without access for vehicles, has also attracted attention.

These cases highlight the importance of retail through physical spaces, not only because of how they are arranged, but also because of the location and infrastructure that surrounds these points.

