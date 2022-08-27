Other actors who could have played Elvis instead of Austin Butler

Elvis is one of the great successes of 2022. The film takes us into the life of the famous performer, who rose to fame in the 1950s and maintains a rather complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The main role of this project fell into the hands of austin butlerwho competed with other great interpreters to take over the role.

Austin Butler impersonated as Elvis.

Actors who could have been Elvis

Unsurprisingly, one of the most difficult moments in the film was finding the perfect actor to play the character. king of rock and roll. Before the film became a reality, there were several actors who became the protagonists of rumors and were close to obtaining the leading role.

When casting the lead actor, the director felt like he was never going to find the right person: “I really thought I wasn’t going to get it because the more I learned about Elvisthe more I realized how spiritual, sensitive, kind and extraordinary he was.” Therefore, the search became very exhausting and lasted a long time.

Among the possible protagonists was Ansel Elgortwho rose to fame thanks to the adaptation of Under the same star and that showed that it has a lot of potential with BabyDriver. In this last time, he became the main protagonist of West Side Story. Director steven spielberg was behind the adaptation of this iconic musical, and the young actor shone in every scene.

Ansel Elgort’s career has been marred by some controversy.

Another option that sounded strong was Miles Teller, the most experienced actor among his competitors. His first big hit was whiplashlater it was shown in War Dogs (2016), Only the Brave (2017), Thank you for your service (2017) and in the successful Top Gun: Maverick (2022). She also starred The Offerthe series that shows us the behind of The Godfather.

Related news

Elvis could also have been carried out by Harry Styles, the former One Direction who stomps on the small and big screen. Nevertheless, Baz Luhrman he was very clear that he couldn’t carry it through. Not because he lacked talent, but because he is already a music icon. “Harry and I got to a place in the casting process where, genuinely I mean, he was desperate to get into the suit and explore the character. He has such a great spirit and I only have great things to say about him,” he explained.

Harry Styles was one of the singers who auditioned to play Elvis.

In this way, the right person was always austin butler. The director felt that he not only had the moves, voice and talent to bring the famous singer to life, but also a very similar life story. “He lost his mother at the same age as Elvis. And that led to this extraordinary thing of playing the piano one night, when he had a nightmare about his mother, he made a video and his rep made him send it. And that’s how he ended up in the movie,” the director explained.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.