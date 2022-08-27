Online premieres: review of “I am Alfred Hitchcock”, by Joel Ashton McCarthy (HBO Max)

Limited but effective, this documentary serves as an introduction to the career and some aspects of the life of the so-called Master of Suspense. Also: a list of his films available on streaming platforms.

An introduction to the career, life and personality of Alfred Hitchcock, this documentary is nothing more (or less, perhaps) than a review of some of his greatest titles. Among the contributions, here are some interesting comments about his style, a very relevant group of interviewees (in audio) is heard talking about his work, many images of his films are seen (and some scenes are analyzed) and aspects are discussed. of his private life that, lately, seem to be taken into account more than his films in the biographies of the British director.

kicking off with PSYCHOSIS –his best-known film– to then go to the beginning and advance chronologically through his career, the documentary will help those who know little or nothing about his work to understand some of his contributions to cinema, his great milestones, his way of understanding the seventh art , relating to actors (this is what has made her controversial today) and issues related to her private life: her thematic obsessions, her relationship with her mother, her wife, the producer of her films and some actresses with whom she meets obsessed and, in some cases, mistreated.

Many classics will pass directly by – some images will be shown but they will hardly be mentioned – and the film will stop at those that had some special characteristics for different reasons, starting with THE LODGER (the most relevant of his silent films, in which he begins to find his style) and then stops at THE 39 STEPS, THE DISAPPEARING LADY, REBECA, THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, THE ROPE, UNDER THE SIGN OF CAPRICORN, REAR WINDOW, VERTIGO, PSYCHOSIS, THE BIRDS, MARNIE Y FRENZY. Some, for their specific cinematographic contributions; others for curiosities of the filming or production; while so many others, well, for both.

The best thing about the film, which is effective but limited in relation to the extensive literature on its cinema, goes through the incorporation, as a narration, of various and intertwined voice-overs that comment on some scenes, movies or life situations. or the personality of the so-called Master of Suspense. Over there you can hear Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Eli Roth, John Landis, William Friedkin, Edgar Wright along with older interviews with his collaborators such as James Stewart, Vera Miles, Tippi Hedren, as well as screenwriters, analysts, journalists, relatives ( her granddaughter) and others.

The most interesting contributions will go through the analysis of his themes, his films and certain scenes, while others will try to support the discussion that Hitchcock was not the kindest or most generous of directors, especially with his actresses, trying to make one of those forms of therapy very typical of artist biographies. It’s very probable that hitch may have been somewhat dictatorial on set, but it is known that many of the directors of classic Hollywood were. And if you put your career on the line (or cancel it) because of that, you’d have to throw 80 percent of movie history in the trash, too.

Beyond that type of investigation into private life that is unavoidable today in documentaries of this type, I AM ALFRED HITCHCOCK he does not question his work, nor his talent, nor does he discuss his importance in the history of cinema. Just seeing the images –many of them unforgettable– of almost all of his films is enough to prove the greatness of one of the best and most important film directors in history.

Alfred Hitchcock movies available to watch on platforms (with the Spanish titles used in them):

hbo max (7)

-WITH M FOR DEATH

-SINISTER PACT

-INTERNATIONAL INTRIGUE

-BIRDS

-THE ROPE

-FRENZY

-MY PAST CONDEMNS ME

Qubit.TV (30)

-BLACKMAIL

-INNOCENCE AND YOUTH

-PSYCHOSIS

-MY SECRET CONDEMNS ME

-FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT

-UNDER THE SIGN OF CAPRICORN

-TO CATCH A THIEF

-THE LADY DISAPPEARS

-THE WRONG MAN

-THE CURSED INN

-YOURS IS MY HEART

-THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (1934)

-THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO MUCH (1954)

-INTERNATIONAL INTRIGUE

-REAR WINDOW

-VERTIGO

-THE ROPE

-AGONY OF LOVE

-REBECA

-39 STEPS

-THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT

-BIRDS

-DESPAIR

-8 ADRIFT

-THE FARMER’S WIFE

-NO. 17

-SECRET AGENT

-THE ISLAND OF SIN

-TALK ABOUT YOURSELF