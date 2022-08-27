Official date of the Elvis movie on HBO MaxMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

One of the great successes of the summer around the world was the movie “Elvis”, who has received good reviews and that in a few days will be available through the HBO Max streaming and here we tell you when can you watch it.

“Elvis”, which was released in theaters last July 14, 2022has two great performances under austin butlerwho plays the “King of Rock” himself, while the legend Tom Hanks performs the role of Colonel Tom Parker.

Although the film talks about how Elvis went from being unknown to being a rock star, the film focuses a lot on the complicated and successful relationship between Elvis and Colonel, coupled with the relationships that the singer had with his family and with fans; so here we leave you the synopsis of the filmography.

“The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker that spans more than 20 years , from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, set against the backdrop of the cultural landscape in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

When does the Elvis Presley movie premiere on HBO Max?

As mentioned a few months ago, the Elvis movie will be exclusively, for the time being, through the platform hbo max and it arrives shortly after 45 days of its theatrical release.

tape will be available in Mexico and throughout Latin America starting at early hours of Friday 2 September from 2022.