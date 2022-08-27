Ñusta’s image is consolidated in networks

It was in July 2021 when Ñusta Picuasi posted her first video on the TikTok social network, playing Olivia Rodrigo with the song Drivers License. Back then she did not imagine that she would captivate users with her delicate voice.

But last June he went viral again singing ‘Te Felicito’ in Kichwa, by Shakira and Rauw Alejandro.

Ñusta, which means princess in Kichwa, is from Otavaleña and is now a well-known popular artist. She was recently in the province of Guayas doing a collaboration with the Guayaquil singer-songwriter Nikki Mackliff, with whom she posted a video on social networks. She also visited the National Assembly, where she met with President Virgilio Saquicela.

@nustapicuasi taking advantage of the echo ❣️#singing #ecuador #parati #titanic at the @asambleaecuadoroficial ♬ original sound – Ñusta Picuasi

Her second name is Duchicela, like the indigenous princess, and she also received a visit from YouTuber Nancy Risol, who came to her house from the Saraguro community.

With her he also shared a video on his social networks and until yesterday he had more than 100 thousand reproductions.

Ñusta is from San Luis de Agualongo, Otavalo, and has nine siblings. About a month ago he also graduated from the Luis Ulpiano de la Torre Educational Unit, where he studied music.

In an interview on ENtv, he said that his idea is to continue training, but in singing techniques, “now that I’m out of school I see myself with goals, but in music.” Being part of a family of musicians, Ñusta started singing when he was 6 years old, with the help of his brother Joselito. “He was the one who made me sing the first time.” Churches and schools were the first scenarios since she began when she was a child, always accompanied by her brother.

She is the youngest of her nine siblings and receives the emotional support of her family, made up of four women and six men, all musicians who sing, play instruments and make videos as well.

Ñusta said that translations into Kichwa are complicated, “there are words in Spanish that are not in Kichwa. To make the song and not lose the rhythm, you have to alter a little what the phrase would mean.

On the other hand, he also commented that he really likes music in English, “I have grown up listening to songs by artists like Ariana Grande.”

With the publication of the video singing Te Felicito in Kichwa, his followers on TikTok increased to around 150,000 and as of yesterday he had a total of 403,000.

Natalia Lafourcade, Julieta Venegas, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande are the artists who have inspired the Otavaleña. One of her aspirations is also to leave the country to have more opportunities.