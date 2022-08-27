“Nope!” Can it be seen in streaming in Mexico?

This week, movie theaters in the region began to enjoy one of the films of the year: “Nope!”. Directed by jordan peelewas the third film in the career of this director who, as director, gave us get-out in 2017 and Us in 2019. A little far from the horror elements that were part of his two previous films (although not completely), this new production is closer to the world of sci fi and has marked influences from steven spielberg.

the best way to see “Nope!” it is to do it with the least amount of information possible about its plot, but also to see it more than once to squeeze all its juice out of it. The story revolves around the ranch the Haywoodsin California, which for years have dedicated themselves to the world of horses, animals that provide for the different productions of Hollywood. In the midst of a crisis in which it seems that their work is beginning to become obsolete, a UFO appears that alters the normality they inhabit.

“Nope!” It is a film that reflects on the way in which we connect with the unknown and how we are obsessed with understanding everything, finding an explanation for everything. But, of course, this is not the only analysis that can be made of this multi-layered film. As was said, the greater the number of viewings, the better the understanding of this new production of jordan peele.

In addition to the cinema, the best ally to make a rewatch is the streaming. For this reason, the question is to know when this film can be seen on platforms and the answer is unknown, with some data that allows us to have an estimate. First, it must be said that there are companies in the United States that already offer the possibility of renting the film for around 20 dollars. Second, peacock (streaming platform Universal Pictures that only has access in North America) would receive the title in the coming weeks, when the 45 days of the premiere window are completed. And Mexico and Latin America?

+When will “Nope!” to Mexico and the region

In the case of the rest of the countries, the situation is a little more complicated to define. Various titles released this year such as “Jurassic World: Dominion” Y the north man they have not yet appeared on platforms to be able to see. The estimated wait is around four months before it is seen on any platform. Therefore, to be able to see again “Nope!” We will have to wait until February 2023.