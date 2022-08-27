‘Nope!’: 10 Hidden Winks In Jordan Peele’s New Horror Movie

We are not going to deny it: ‘Nope!’ It is a film loaded with symbolism that could well confuse any viewer, which is why we are going to reveal 5 winks that were hidden in the new Jordan Peele film.

Jordan Peele himself has described nope! like a movie “very creepy alien horror” and boy is it (here you can get your tickets). Oscar-winning director for Flees! I also know commissioned to hide a series of winks and references throughout the film starring Daniel Kaluuya and we are not going to deny it: many are confusing and difficult to catch at first. Now make yourself comfortable go get your favorite snacks and check out these 5 references that Jordan Peele added to his movie ranging from a tribute to Steven Spielberg to the representation of a statue that, according to the residents, is linked to the Illuminati and reptilians.

References to ‘We’

Apparently jordan peele is simmering what could be a horror cinematic universe. In nope! not only came back Daniel Kaluyaits protagonist in Flees!the filmmaker also made subtle references to Us, such as the fabric scissors in Jupe’s (Steven Yeun) office. or Angel’s truck license plate (Brandon Perea) with the number 111, which connects with the passage Jeremiah 11:11, which is recited in said film.





The wild instinct of the protagonist chimpanzee awoke when a balloon exploded precisely at 6 minutes and 13 seconds. The next thing we see is the slaughter, so there is a connection to death whenever this time is set in the day.

Always at the same time

nope! featured the Jean Jacket, a mysterious creature that always shows up at 6:13 pm to satiate its hunger, but did you notice that these numbers are connected to another detail in the story? This is Jupe (Steven Yeun), who had a traumatic experience as a child actor on the show Gordy’s Home!

Tribute to Steven Spielberg

steven spielberg He is not only one of the most important directors in the history of the seventh art, he is also a source of inspiration for new generations. We could see this in nope!where Jordan Peele clearly paid homage to Close Encounters of the Third Kind with different scenes in which OJ Haywood (Daniel Kaluya) watches an alien spacecraft in the clear night sky, when it has different physical encounters.

A true guardian angel?

In nope! we meet Angel Torres (Brandon Perea), who offers a helping hand to the protagonists and offers them shelter. He is also the only one who considers the Jean Jacket as a positive creature that could help save lives., are we facing a true guardian angel? At least jordan peele put this issue on the table and few noticed.

The horse of the illuminati and reptilians

Stephanie Wolf/CPR News

Do you remember the mascot from Jupiter’s Claim in nope!? Well, it bears a strong resemblance to the famous Blucifer, a huge statue in the shape of a horse with LED eyes that glow at night and is located very close to the Denver International Airport, United States.

However, his almost demonic appearance has aroused crazy theories among the inhabitants, who assure that this work is related to the illuminati, reptilians and extraterrestrials. It also has a chilling background story, because Luis Jiménez, the horse’s sculptor, died when the structure fell on him, which is why his son had to finish it.

criticism of society

the start of nope! it shows the inside of Jean Jacket’s mouth, who later in the story is shown her intimidating final appearance. However, the sound that she emits is very similar to that of a camera shutter, why? This is a wink from jordan peele to criticize the excessive obsession of society to take photos and video at every moment, forgetting the fact of experiencing each moment naturally and, in the end, it becomes a harmful act.

The intro to ‘Gordy’s Home!’

The sitcom created by jordan peele for nope! seems to be taking out of the same movie now that the also director of Flees! He shared the full intro of the show through his Twitter account. Is he sending us a message between the lines?

Jordan Peele is not afraid of spoilers

If you were observant enough, jordan peele revealed from the beginning of each of its chapters in nope! who would be the animals that would lose their lives. The first focused on Ghost and Clover (and yes, they got eaten by an alien); later it is about Gordy (he is killed by the police) and finally Lucy and Jean Jacket (he is killed by Emerald)but yes, we must mention that Lucy is the only one who remained alive.

A very familiar poster

From the first advances of nope!, jordan peele makes it clear that OJ’s family ancestor (Daniel Kaluya) and Emerald Haywood (Keke Palmer) is Alastair Haywood, jockey of the first motion picture recording. This led the brothers to extol the work of African-American artists who were relegatedfor this reason we can see among his belongings a poster of Buck and the faker, a western that was directed and starred by Sidney Poitier.