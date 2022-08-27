No one wears cowboy boots like Kendall Jenner

Yes, I admit it: I have dived into the enormous shoe rack of Kendall Jenner looking for your favorite designs. I found? I would like to respond with something concrete -since that was my initial purpose-, but the truth is that of everything: sneakers very cool, flip flops minimalist heels, stilettos invisible, ankle boots track and high boots in the purest Motomami style, loafers classics… In summary, Kendall Jenner does not disgust any type of footwear.

What I did find in my search were the best looks I’ve seen to date from a celebrity wearing the much loved cowboy boots. It’s not that they are her favorite footwear, since the number of times we have seen her wearing them is not too high, but you know what they say: quality better than quantity.

The use of cowboy boots on the part of the model is most unusual: During the day, she wears them with party clothes like this look made up of a black satin dress that she showed us last year. In the evening? His latest style, the one that has given rise to this topic: a fine knit skirt, a sporty top and her cowboy boots for a casual dinner.