Nine LEGO Minecraft sets listed for release in 2023, including BrickHeadz

More LEGO Minecraft BrickHeadz, following the first two in 2018, with a further six models reportedly arriving in 2023.

LEGO Minecraft will reportedly return for 2023 with a new range of sets spanning multiple themes. In 2018, 41612 Steve & Creeper was released with the Minecraft block-based design of the wrongly accused people called BrickHeadz style. Brick price comparison site has added a trio of listings that suggest the two themes will intersect once again in 2023.

Alex, a llama and a zombie can join Steve and the Creeper in BrickHeadz form according to the listings. While these have yet to be confirmed by the LEGO Group, report six other listings for LEGO Minecraft sets with similar naming conventions to current minifigure scale models. Please note that these names have been translated.

Here’s everything you can expect from LEGO Minecraft in 2023, according to brickmerge, so take it as a guide rather than an official confirmation:

choose a name Price Pieces Release date 21240 The Swamp Adventure €9.99 65 January 2023 21241 The bee house €19.99 TBC January 2023 21242 The Final Arena €24.99 TBC January 2023 21243 The Frozen Peaks €34.99 TBC January 2023 21244 The Sword Outpost €44.99 TBC January 2023 21245 The panda house €49.99 TBC January 2023 40624 Alex TBC 86 2023 40625 flames TBC 100 2023 40626 Zombie TBC 81 2023

40624 Alex, 40625 Llama, and 40626, name unconfirmed, previously appeared on the official online store along with 21420 Swamp Adventure, so we know at least those sets will arrive in 2023.

It is worth noting that a new minecraft game will be released next year, so it may serve as an inspiration for future models as we saw previously with Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Earth.

