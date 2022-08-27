Neurology and analysis of child prodigies

Child prodigies are those who, before the age of 10, already dominate one or more scientific or artistic fields at the same or higher level than an adult.

Kim Ung-Yong (1962), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), and Pablo Picasso (1881-1973). Photomontage: MSP

Biographical accounts of the prodigies themselves provide interesting insights. They show that most of the child prodigies spend a considerable amount of time learning and studying, which some child prodigies experience serious problems that seem to be related to their unusual early years of life, and that very few child prodigies they arise in families that do not provide good opportunities to learn.

In the case of child prodigies who excel in music, a study conducted by Chanel Marion-St-Onge found that practice alone does not make a prodigy, but that prodigies are expected to have brain predispositions that facilitate their success in learning an instrument, which could be increased by early and intense practice that occurs at a time when brain plasticity is greatest.

In another investigation conducted to examine neuroanatomical differences in the memory systems of intellectual giftedness, structural and diffusion-weighted MRI were used to compare regional brain shape and connectivity in 12 children with average IQ. to high and 18 children with GI, defined as having an IQ greater than 145.

That research found that the memory systems within the brains of children with exceptional intellectual abilities are different in size and wiring compared to the brains of typically developing children. These different neurodevelopmental trajectories suggest different learning strategies.

Most recognized child prodigies in history

Among the most amazing child prodigies in history are the following:

Kim Ung-Yong (1962)

It’s one of the child prodigies most important in history. She started talking when she was 6 months old. At 3 years old he was already able to read in his native language and also in Japanese, English and German. In addition, he started a course on physics at Harvard University, where he stayed until he was 6 years old.

At the age of 7, he was developing certain activities for NASA. Kim has an IQ of 210.

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973)

One of the best Spanish painters of all time, creator of Cubism. As a child he began to paint, in part because his father, José Ruiz y Blasco, was a drawing teacher at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in San Telmo. His father was the one who helped develop his artistic abilities.

At the age of 8, Picasso made his first oil painting, The Yellow Picador, after attending a bullfight.

Akrit Jaswal (1993)

He is a boy from India who had his first surgery when he was just 7 years old and it was successful. He proceeded to separate the fingers of a girl who had suffered burns. For this reason, he was known as “the surgeon boy”.

It is known that at ten months he was already walking and also talking. At two years old he was writing and at five he was fluent in English. At the age of 9 he was already working as a teacher.

Michael Kearney (1984)

At just 10 years old, he managed to appear in the Guinness Book of Records. The boy of Hawaiian origin already had a college degree at that young age. After this fact, he obtained more academic degrees, so he became the young man with the highest number of degrees and academic awards.

In addition, he won a million dollars in a television game show called AOL’s Gold Rush in 2006. Kearney was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

He is considered one of the best music composers of all time. At the age of 5 he was already composing his works, which were highly praised by the Austrian nobility and royalty.

Likewise, at the age of 8 he achieved his first symphony and at 12 he concluded the creation of his first opera. For this and more, he managed to be hired as a musician for the Salzburg court at the age of 17.

So far it is impossible to say exactly to what extent the precocity of genius is of genetic or hereditary origin, or the result of environmental stimuli.

