Netflix movies that promised a lot, but ended up being disappointing

Netflix won hands down to be the reference streaming platform for movies and TV. They were the smartest to see that the future of home entertainment was on platforms and offer users on-demand content to watch on their computers, mobile phones or tablets whenever they want.

Every streaming content provider knows that the key to surviving among so much competition (we can add to HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ or Apple TV+ among the great global streaming competitors, to which should be added local services, such as Movistar Plus+, Filmin or Rakuten in Spain) is to have movies and series at close range.

Content, content, content. Quality is important, because it is what makes people stay to watch entire series and movies, but quantity is much more important.

In the end, quality is relative. Something that many people or critics like does not have to please you. quantity is not relative: The more content there is, the more likely it is that there will be something that will attract you and make you start a subscription or keep it for another month.

And Netflix has earned a reputation for taking care of quantity… and not so much quality. One of the patterns we have come across many times is big budget Netflix movies and/or associated big stars that promised to be a blockbuster equivalent at the box office, but with the convenience of watching them at home.

Unfortunately… many of these promises have been disappointed. Not necessarily failures for Netflix, because many have been enormously successful in terms of attention and viewers… but disappointing in terms of quality.

These are Netflix movies that promised a lot, but turned out to be quite (or very) disappointing.

DeathNote (2017)

Death Note was one of the first “logs” of Netflix, in its first attempt to adapt a Japanese anime in real life, with American actors. Despite the efforts of the cast, including Willem Dafoe voicing Ryuk, the film distorted the entire context of the original.

Netflix buried this adaptation deep enough that, five years later, they announced a new attempt to adapt Death Note… but with the creators of Stranger Things behind.

adam wingard, the director of this Death Note movie, had to flee from social networks due to the harassment received by fans, despite the fact that the only positive aspects of the film have to do with the direction (it is the script that is insurmountable). Fortunately, he redeemed himself with Godzilla vs. Kong, a much rounder adaptation of a Japanese icon.

6 in the shadow (2019)

Michael Bay directed 6 underground, the most expensive Netflix movie at the time, which already made Ryan Reynolds the most prolific star on the platform.

Michael Bay fans were eagerly awaiting the explosive director’s first film after leaving the Transformers saga, but the result, despite some very successful action sceneswas far from being the entertainment it promised: it was very long, it didn’t make sense, the characters didn’t connect…

Even so, Bay’s direction was noticeable in the action, using real explosions and stunts instead of abusing CGI, and they make 6 Underground (which will never and will never have a sequel) much more worthy than other Reynolds “blockbusters” on Netflix .

Bright (2017)

Bright’s premise was very interesting: a world where fairytale creatures (orcs, fairies, elves) coexist in the real world, but are marginalized. An obvious metaphor of racism that allowed to add subtext (rather unsubtle) to a formulaic “buddy movie” police story.

It had everything in its favor to become one of the most unique movies on Netflix, including its director, David Ayer, very experienced in the genre (he was the screenwriter for Training Day long before his Suicide Squad).

Unfortunately, not even the presence of Will Smith served to elevate a rather boring film. Hopes of seeing a sequel were dashed when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars…

The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

The marketing stunt that Netflix, Paramount and Bad Robot did with The Cloverfield Paradox was incredible: they released the movie unannounced right after airing the first and only trailer in the Super Bowl. Suddenly, without anyone knowing a thing, we had a new Cloverfield movie!

Technically it is part of the “Monstrous” universe, which is more of an anthology after the 2008 found footage and the more interesting 10 Cloverfield Lane. Unfortunately, despite the hype generated by its premiere without prior noticethe movie was not very good.

Starring Daniel Brühl, it tells the story of a spaceship crew who, by using a hadron accelerator, open a fissure in space-time and all kinds of misfortunes begin to occur. A horror film that is entertaining and has some body horror moments, but its script is very confusing and full of holes.

Red Alert (2021)

Red Alert promised to be the “blockbuster” of Christmas 2021, and for the platform it was a success, quickly becoming the most watched movie of the year and one of its most successful content in history, confirming two more sequels that would be shot at the time

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot star in an action comedy about thieves who travel halfway around the world, full of plot twists and comic gags, which while entertaining, is also too long, less original than it seems and the action scenes and CGI are incredibly uneven.

Red Notice is exactly the kind of movie Netflix wants: big-budget entertainment based on more in the star system than in the franchiseswith two or three outstanding scenes that you will rewind several times… and empty and artificially lengthened plots so that you continue playing it (even if you are looking at your mobile later).

Power Project (2020)

Netflix wanted to sign up their own “realistic” superhero movie to build on some of The Boys’ success, turning to a completely original script by Mattson Tomlin, who teamed up with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

It’s about a drug that grants random superpowers for five minutes. Power Project is not a bad movie, but it is not particularly good either, and it does not stand out for its action scenes or its photography, night, bland, nothing spectacular.

It is a “grim & gritty” movie that serves to fantasize about the idea of ​​real superpowers, but it is not addictive.

The Army of the Dead (2021)

Zack Snyder took the frustration out of DC’s Justice League when Netflix gave him carte blanche for a spiritual successor to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. for zombies.

Despite Snyder’s direction, Army of the Dead suffers from the usual ills of Netflix movies: it’s too long, it takes itself too seriously and, in general, it’s not as cool as it should be. Some parts are insufferable, although in general it is more worthy than other films on this list.

Midnight Sky (2020)

George Clooney directs and stars in an adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight, a side story between a scientist living alone on a base in the Arctic, after most of the human population became extinct; and thousands of miles away, a spaceship crew returning to Earth, unaware of the disaster that destroyed it.

The scientist comes into contact with the ship while caring for a girl he mysteriously finds at the base, in a melancholy film about our personal ties, which received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for special effects and music by Alexandre Offset

Midnight Sky, however, fails to excite at all with an erratic tone, saved more by her good intentions and its poetic message, but it’s too uneven to be the prestigious sci-fi drama Netflix needed.

The Adam Project (2022)

Fresh out of Red Alert, Ryan Reynolds’s next blockbuster on Netflix pulled more family fantasy moviemore “Amblin” and whiter, without losing the many action scenes.

The Adam Project is also from the director shawn levy (which made Free Guy, another Reynolds movie far more satisfying than any of Netflix’s). In it, Reynolds’ character travels back in time to meet the 13-year-old version of him.

A clichéd time-travel plot, The Adam Project isn’t bad to watch with the whole family, but aside from the fun interactions between child and adult, it’s very forgettable.