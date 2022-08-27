Netflix movies that have been nominated for an Oscar

Maybe Netflix be the number one of the snack movies and series, but the platform has several jewels stored in its catalog. Many of them are so good that they have even been nominated for Oscars: documentaries, dramas, animations and even musicals have been at the big festival of cinema competing for a statuette.

Here is the complete list of Netflix movies that have been nominated for Academy Awards:

My teacher the octopus (My Octopus Teacher)

A documentary about the importance of caring for nature. It tells the story of South African documentary filmmaker Craig Foster and how he finds joy in diving and in the endearing friendship he strikes up with an octopus.

A love song for Latasha (A Love Song For Latasha)

The documentary explores the life and dreams of Latasha Harlins, a 15-year-old girl who was murdered and caused the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

What Happened, Miss Simone?

Documentary that narrates the life and career of the legendary Nina Simone through unpublished material.

Icarus

This documentary exposes decades of fraud and corruption in Russian Olympic sport and implicating the President of Russia himself.

Amendment XIII (13th)

This material exposes the idea that the slavery of Afro-American people has not disappeared in the XXI century. Activists and politicians analyze the criminalization of black people and the rise of prisons in the United States.

Extraordinary Camp (Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution)

A summer camp for disabled teenagers is the trigger that drives several of the participants to join the radical movement that advocates for the rights of people with disabilities.

the mole agent

This Chilean documentary talks about the importance of providing affection, care and dignity in the elderly. It tells the story of Sergio Chamy, an 83-year-old man who is trained to be an undercover agent trained in a retirement home.

Rome

Alfonso Cuarón’s film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards. It won Best Foreign Film, Director and Photography and gave international fame to its protagonist: Yalitza Aparicio.

The Irishman

The legendary Martin Scorsese came to Netflix to make his most recent film and the result was not only a work of art, but also 10 nominations for the Academy Awards, including Best Director, Actor and Adapted Screenplay.

The Power of the Dog

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons star in this drama from director Jane Campion. It had 12 nominations, including best actor, best picture and best director.

Don’t Look Up

This film is one of the most ambitious and expensive productions on Netflix, due to the cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. It earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture and best screenplay.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

A gem from the Coen brothers that had only three nominations, including best adapted screenplay. It is a film divided into several stories and choosing which is the best is complicated.

Mank

David Fincher fans weren’t the only ones happy with Mank, so was Netflix because the film was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Actor and Director.

Marriage Story

In addition to all the memes that came out of this Noah Baumach opus, Marriage Story earned six nominations and Laura Dern won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

This film based on true events by Aaron Sorkin had six nominations, including Best Picture.

The Lost Daughter

Based on a novel by Elena Ferrante, this film by Maggie Gyllenhaal earned three nominations, including best actress and best screenplay.

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Two nominations, including best actor for Andrew Garfield, went to this Lin-Manuel Miranda film.

The Two Popes

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce star in this film by Fernando Meirelles that earned three Best Actor and Supporting Actor nominations.

Pieces of a Woman

Vanessa Kirby took home a Best Actress nomination for this film.

The Life Ahead

Although it marked Sophia Loren’s return to film, The Life Ahead only earned a nomination for Best Song.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

This musical story took five nominations, including Best Actress and Actor.

mudbound

Four Oscar nominations, including Best Supporting Actress and Cinematography, went to this Dee Rees film starring Jason Mitchell, Carey Mulligan and Jason Clarke.

The Hand of God

It was nominated for best foreign film; but Paolo Sorrentino also gave Netflix The New Pope.

I lost my body, The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Over the Moon were three films nominated for Best Animated Feature. But we already know who Pixar won that.

