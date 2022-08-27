Neighbors protest races inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’

The inhabitants of a neighborhood in Los Angeles where scenes from the saga were recorded Fast and Furious demonstrated against the filming of the next installment, claiming that its streets have since become the scene of illegal car races.

Neighbors complained ahead of filming over the weekend of scenes in Angelino Heights, a historic neighborhood near downtown and the fictional residence of Dominic Toretto in the film, a character played by Vin Diesel.

In the saga, illegal races known as street takeovers are held, in which a crowd gathers at night to listen to the roar of high-speed vehicle engines on the city roads.

For Damian Kevitt, neighbor and founder of the association Streets are for everyone (The streets are for everyone, SAFE for its acronym in English), Fast and Furious allowed to glorify an illegal activity by transforming Angelino Heights into a tourist destination for street racing.

“There were no street races in the neighborhood before Fast and Furious It will be filmed here,” he adds.

Bella, another neighborhood resident who declined to give her last name, says her children are traumatized by noise from cars at night and the fear of being crushed.

Universal Studios should change filming locations, he says, while SAFE requires the city to install speed bumps and enact a zero-tolerance policy on street racing.

The association also asked Universal Pictures to add a mention in the films of Fast and Furious to encourage people not to participate in illegal races.

The first film of Fast and Furious It came out in 2001 and the franchise has become the eighth-highest-grossing film series in history, grossing more than $6.6 billion worldwide from ten films.

fast and furious 10the eleventh installment of the saga, is scheduled for May.

With information from AFP